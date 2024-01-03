en English
Science & Technology

Windows 11 Struggles to Evoke Upgrades from Windows 10 Users: A Market Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Windows 11 Struggles to Evoke Upgrades from Windows 10 Users: A Market Analysis

In the realm of operating systems, a new contender has emerged, but it seems to be struggling to make its mark. Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest offering, has been grappling to secure a significant user base from the predominantly Windows 10 users, as indicated by the recent data from Statcounter’s December 2023 report. Despite Microsoft’s persistent endeavors to stimulate upgrades to Windows 11, the market share has remained relatively static for the past three months.

Windows 11’s Stagnant Market Share Amid New Feature Release

The launch of Copilot, a feature initially exclusive to Windows 11, failed to significantly boost the adoption of the latest OS. The lackluster response led Microsoft to backtrack and offer Copilot on Windows 10 as well. Such moves indicate the challenges Microsoft faces in propelling its new operating system into a dominant market position.

Growth in User Base: Windows 10 vs. Windows 11

Interestingly, Windows 11 saw an uptick in its user base, ascending from 16.97% in December 2022 to 26.54% in December 2023. However, these gains were not at the expense of the established Windows 10, which witnessed a minor decrease from 67.95% to 67.42% during the same period. Instead, the rise in Windows 11’s user base appears to be driven by users migrating from older Windows versions, such as Windows 7 and 8.

Implications of Windows 11’s System Requirements

This trend suggests a reluctance among Windows 10 users to transition to the latest OS, possibly due to Windows 11’s stricter system requirements. These specifications exclude a considerable number of older PCs, leaving many users unable to opt for the upgrade. The upcoming end of support for Windows 10 in October 2025 may push more users to upgrade, but there is skepticism about a significant shift in adoption rates until possibly later in 2024.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

