Why Do We Cradle Babies in Our Left Arm? New Research Sheds Light

It’s a common scene: a parent cradling a baby, the tiny form nestled comfortably in the crook of the left arm. A seemingly simple act, but beneath it lies a fascinating question: why do the majority of people prefer to cradle babies on their left side? This phenomenon, observed by researchers and artists alike, is now the subject of rigorous academic examination.

The Study and Its Findings

Esteemed Neuropsychology Professor Audrey van der Meer from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has conducted an extensive review article, published in the academic journal Infancy. The research includes empirical data and meta-analyses, providing a deeper insight into this intriguing behavior.

In a study involving 765 participants, an overwhelming 75% cradled a doll in their non-dominant arm. The term ‘non-dominant arm’ refers to the arm less frequently used for tasks requiring precision, which for most people is the left arm. This statistic sparked a more in-depth investigation into the left arm baby cradling phenomenon.

Handedness and Baby Cradling

Subjects’ handedness was tested using a continuous scale, revealing a compelling correlation. The most accepted explanation for this behavior is the dominance of one arm over the other. Most people are right-handed, meaning they instinctively cradle a baby in their left arm to keep their dominant hand free for other tasks.

This theory is supported by observations of left-handed individuals, like Prince William, who tend to cradle babies in their right arm. Further strengthening this hypothesis, when carrying older and heavier children, most people tend to use their dominant and stronger arm.

Other Theories in Consideration

Despite the dominance theory, other fascinating explanations have been proposed. Some suggest the left-arm cradling preference may be due to the ability to hear the baby’s heartbeat more clearly, as the heart is usually on the left side of the body. Others argue that the faster perception of sound by the left ear, which connects to the right brain hemisphere specialized in interpreting emotions and faces, may play a role. However, none of these theories have been conclusively proven yet.

The research by Professor van der Meer and her team adds to our understanding of human behavior, providing not just empirical data but also a platform for further studies. The simple act of a parent cradling a baby is a testament to the intricate tapestry of human behavior, the depths of which we are yet to fully fathom.