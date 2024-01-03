Why Do Dogs Chew? University of Sydney Seeks Answers

There’s a riddle that has been puzzling dog owners for ages: why do dogs chew on everything in sight? From bones and sticks to shoes, furniture, and even underwear, the question of why dogs engage in these seemingly destructive behaviors is now the focus of a new research study at the University of Sydney. The university is calling on dog owners to contribute to their research in an effort to better understand this enigmatic canine habit.

Decoding Canine Chewing Behaviors

The study, spearheaded by Professor Paul McGreevy from the University of Sydney, aims to delve into the functional reasons behind dogs’ chewing habits. The subject is well-known yet poorly understood, and this research could provide valuable insights that will help pet owners manage this behavior more effectively. The university recently announced the call for participation in the survey, with multiple broadcasts urging dog owners to contribute to the study.

The Human-Canine Puzzle

Professor McGreevy discussed the topic with Georgia Stynes on the ABC’s Canberra Breakfast program, expressing hope that the study will help decode the mystery behind dogs’ chewing habits. The survey is open to all dog owners, providing a unique opportunity for the general public to participate in a scientific study and contribute to our understanding of canine behavior.

A Global Endeavor for Animal Health

In related news, the Morris Animal Foundation recently announced the selection of 24 students for its Veterinary Student Scholar program. The program offers mentor-guided research opportunities to students from veterinary schools around the world, with each student receiving a stipend of no more than $5,500 to pursue a research project. Since its inception in 2005, the program has advanced animal health research, with about 600 students participating so far. Both these initiatives highlight the concerted global efforts in understanding and advancing animal health and behavior.