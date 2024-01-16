Werth Optimizes Tomo Scope S Series, Ushering in New Era for CT Coordinate Measuring Systems

Werth, a leading name in precision measurement technology, has taken a significant leap forward in computed tomography (CT) coordinate measuring systems. In a bid to widen the application range of its CT coordinate measuring systems, the company has optimized the components and software of its Tomo Scope S series.

Advertisment

Quicker Measurements, High Resolution

With the incorporation of 80 W transmission tubes, the Tomo Scope S series now offers quicker measuring speeds with high resolution. These tubes can perform measurements up to five times faster than the conventional reflection tubes, without compromising on the structural resolution. This enhancement has not only increased the system's efficiency but also maintained its precision.

Designed for maintenance-free operation, the systems can function for up to a year without any need for operator intervention. The Tomo Scope S series can be calibrated according to standards by the Werth-Dakks laboratory, ensuring their reliability and accuracy. This feature adds to the convenience, reducing the need for regular manual checks.

Advertisment

A Leap Forward: Tomo Scope S Plus

The new Tomo Scope S Plus models come with more than double the measuring volume of their predecessors while retaining the compact form factor. These models boast high accuracy with unique specifications for length and distance measurement deviations. They have further solidified Werth's position as a frontrunner in the realm of precision measurement technology.

Werth also offers options for different X-ray tubes, voltages, targets, detectors, and tomography techniques to accommodate larger and more challenging workpieces. The company has introduced new operating modes like laminography and Eccentric Tomography "On The Fly". These advancements pave the way for more versatile and efficient measurement processes.