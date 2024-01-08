en English
Science & Technology

Vultures’ Flight Skills: A Study in Early and Acquired Experiences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Vultures’ Flight Skills: A Study in Early and Acquired Experiences

In an era where species’ survival is increasingly relying on their ability to adapt and learn, a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev brings forward some enlightening revelations. The research provides an in-depth exploration of the Egyptian vultures’ (Neophron percnopterus) flight skills development during migration, a critical juncture for these long-distance soaring raptors.

High-Resolution Tracking of Vultures

The study, published in Current Biology, utilized GPS transmitters to monitor 127 autumn migrations of 65 individual vultures. This high-resolution tracking allowed scientists to examine how the vultures’ flight skills evolved during migration. The research targeted two groups with contrasting early life experiences: those raised in captivity and those raised in the wild.

Contrasting Early Experiences

The data revealed that both categories of birds demonstrated an enhancement in flight and migration performance with time. However, captive-bred birds manifested less efficiency during their initial migration. Despite these initial shortfalls, these birds were able to match the performance of their wild-raised counterparts by their second migration.

The Power of Acquired Experience

This suggests that acquired experience can compensate for the deficits of early life experience. Dr. Ron Efrat, one of the lead investigators of the research, emphasized the decisive role of early and acquired experiences in the birds’ ability to navigate demanding situations such as migration, drawing parallels to human learning processes.

The findings underscore the value of early experience and acquired experience in helping birds, and potentially other species, cope with challenging periods such as migration. The data generated from the vultures’ migration and flying skills offers a lens into the effects of life experience on the coping abilities of birds, adding a fresh layer to our understanding of animal behaviors.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

