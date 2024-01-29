VISTA Telescope Reveals Erupting Protostars and New 'Old Smokers'

Stargazers have long been fascinated by the cosmic ballet of stars, their birth, life, and eventual demise. In a groundbreaking study, astronomers have unearthed a treasure trove of stellar phenomena, including erupting protostars and a new type of red giants, aptly named 'old smokers'. These discoveries have been made possible through the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA), which has been diligently monitoring hundreds of millions of stars in infrared wavelengths for over a decade.

The Squalling Newborns of the Universe

Among the profound findings from the study, the identification of 32 erupting protostars stands out. These young celestial bodies, in the early stages of transitioning to fusion-powered stars, exhibited a dramatic increase in brightness, becoming at least 40 times, and in some cases up to 300 times brighter. These outbursts, lasting for months or years, are likened to the squalling of newborns, as they occur within the disk of matter surrounding the young stars. The bursts not only potentially accelerate their growth but also create hurdles for planet formation.

Old Smokers: The Puffing Red Giants

Besides the young protostars, the study also revealed the existence of 21 'old smokers'. These red giants, located in the center of our galaxy, display dramatic brightness fluctuations. The astronomers attribute this behavior to the stars' high metallicity, causing them to disperse clouds of dust that temporarily obscure them. This gives the impression of the stars puffing smoke, hence the nickname 'old smokers'.

Implications for Stellar Evolution and Cosmic Distribution

The discovery of these 'old smokers' and erupting protostars provides valuable insights into the distribution of heavy elements in our galaxy and beyond. This could potentially reshape our understanding of star formation and the role of heavy elements in the process. Furthermore, these findings highlight the importance of wide-reaching sky surveys, such as the one conducted by VISTA, in enhancing our understanding of star formation and cosmic evolution. As astronomers continue to scan the vast expanses of the universe, each discovery brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.