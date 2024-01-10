VeriSilicon and QDay Technology Team Up to Revolutionize GUI for Smart Watches

In a move that promises to revolutionize the smart watch industry, semiconductor giant VeriSilicon has entered into a partnership with GUI software development expert, QDay Technology. The collaboration aims to produce advanced graphical user interface (GUI) solutions for smart watches, leveraging VeriSilicon’s cutting-edge 2.5D Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP and display processing IP.

Tapping Into Advanced Technology

VeriSilicon’s GPU and display processing IPs are known for their low-power consumption and high performance in delivering vector graphics. These technologies have garnered popularity among watch System on Chip (SoC) vendors owing to their energy efficiency and compact silicon footprint. The alliance with QDay Technology seeks to broaden VeriSilicon’s customer base, supporting an expanded range of smart watch applications.

Integration of LiteGfx Framework

QDay Technology, renowned for its cross-platform GUI solutions, brings to the table its LiteGfx framework. This framework features a 2.5D special effects system that integrates 3D simulation and particle system physics engine technology. This merger of expertise and technology is set to take the user experience of smart watches to new heights.

Building a Global Watch GUI Ecosystem

VeriSilicon is cognizant of the pivotal role GUI plays in watches and is thus striving to expand its global watch GUI ecosystem. The company is forming strategic partnerships to cater to local demands and enhance user experiences. The upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 will witness VeriSilicon showcasing its IP portfolios. The partnership is projected to augment VeriSilicon’s dominance in the China region and significantly contribute to the burgeoning smart watch market.