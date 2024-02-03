Vera Rubin Observatory's Mission Faces Challenges from Space Debris

In an era where the exploration of celestial bodies is more accessible than ever, the Vera Rubin Observatory (VRO) is grappling with an unforeseen adversary - space debris. This increasing threat poses a significant risk to the VRO's mission to image the entire night sky over a decade. The observatory, unlike other telescopes designed to observe distant cosmic bodies, is particularly sensitive to transient events. This sensitivity makes it highly susceptible to interference from the plethora of debris orbiting in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The Trouble with Space Junk

Renowned Harvard physicist and astronomer Avi Loeb, in a research note awaiting publication, underscores the issue of space debris. He predicts that flares from centimeter-scale debris will create detectable streaks in the images captured by the VRO's Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), thereby impairing the observatory's efficiency and escalating its operational costs.

The scale of the problem is staggering. The European Space Agency (ESA) reported in December 2023 that there are over 130 million pieces of space debris, varying in size, currently orbiting Earth. This issue is further compounded by ongoing space launches contributing to the burgeoning space economy.

Albedo: The Light Reflectance Factor

Albedo, or the fraction of light reflected by an object, plays a critical role in how space junk affects the VRO's images. Even transitory glints from debris can create streaks during the VRO's 30-second sky scans. The U.S. Space Surveillance Network monitors only a small fraction of this debris, leaving the vast majority untracked and posing a potential risk of image contamination.

The Cost of Light Pollution

A paper published in Nature Astronomy in March 2023 predicts that by 2030, light pollution from space junk will render the LSST 7.5% less efficient, adding over 20 million USD to the project's cost.

The LSST team has proposed an updated scheduler to mitigate satellite interference, but confronting the more abundant space junk remains a formidable challenge. The ESA's Zero Debris Charter aims to address the space debris issue by reducing collision risks and promoting responsible behaviors in space. However, it emphasizes the need for international cooperation in cleaning up and preventing further pollution of LEO.