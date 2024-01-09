Venus’s Mysterious Rotation: A Destroyed Moon as the Possible Culprit

In a striking revelation, scientists have proposed a novel theory suggesting that Venus, our planetary neighbor, once ensnared and subsequently annihilated a moon, resulting in its unique spin. This ground-breaking study, spearheaded by Valeri Makarov at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington DC and Alexey Goldin at Teza Technologies in Chicago, provides a fresh perspective on the long-standing mystery surrounding Venus’s rotation.

A Unique Rotation

Unlike its planetary counterparts in the Solar System that rotate anticlockwise, Venus exhibits a clockwise rotation. This peculiar spin direction has puzzled scientists for years. The research conducted by Makarov and Goldin involves comprehensive simulations that suggest Venus might have initially rotated in the same direction as other planets.

The Hypothetical Moon: Neith

Delving deeper into their theory, the researchers introduced the concept of a hypothetical moon, christened Neith. The moon is named after a celestial body believed to have been observed by Giovanni Cassini and others over several centuries. According to the researchers’ simulations, Neith could have been captured by Venus in a retrograde orbit, causing the planet’s rotation to slow.

The Destiny of Neith

For the moon’s gravitational effects to create significant tides and influence Venus’s rotation, Neith would have had to remain in the planet’s orbit for more than 10,000 years. This longevity presents a considerable challenge given Venus’s close proximity to the Sun. The researchers suggest that Neith eventually met a cataclysmic end, torn apart by Venus’s powerful gravity. The moon’s debris then rained down on Venus, contributing to the planet’s distinctive spin.

Alternative Theories

While this new theory offers a compelling explanation for Venus’s slow and retrograde rotation, other theories also exist. These include gravitational interactions with the Sun, the influence of Venus’s dense atmosphere, or a catastrophic impact event. Regardless of the actual cause, the study adds another layer to our understanding of Venus, illuminating its enigmatic rotation and deepening the intrigue surrounding this neighboring planet.

The research has been published in the esteemed scientific journal ‘Universe’.