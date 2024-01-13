en English
Science & Technology

Venus’s Clouds: A Potential Cradle for Life?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Venus's Clouds: A Potential Cradle for Life?

Professor Sara Seager, along with her son and a team of researchers, has undertaken a trailblazing study investigating the potential for life on Venus. The research zeros in on the stability of amino acids in highly acidic environments, exploring survival possibilities in the planet’s harsh conditions.

Unraveling Venus’s Acidic Mysteries

Known for its extreme atmospheric pressure and temperatures, Venus presents a formidable challenge for the existence of life as we comprehend it. Yet, the planet’s clouds offer a more temperate, albeit acidic, environment. The study conducted a meticulous examination of the impact of sulfuric acid on amino acids, the building blocks of proteins vital for life. Remarkably, out of 20 amino acids tested, 11 remained unaltered and eight underwent modifications in their side chains after enduring high concentrations of sulfuric acid for a month.

Catalyzing a Paradigm Shift in Astrobiology

This research builds upon past studies that demonstrated the stability of nucleic acid bases, the components of DNA and RNA, in sulfuric acid. While chemical stability does not directly imply the presence of life, these findings suggest the fundamental components of life could potentially withstand the acidic conditions in the clouds of Venus. The discovery challenges previously held misconceptions in the astrobiology and biology communities, paving the way for fresh perspectives.

Probing Life Beyond Earth

The topic of Venus’s habitability sparked interest following the detection of phosphine, a molecule associated with biological processes on Earth, in the planet’s clouds. To thoroughly explore the possibility of life in Venus’s atmosphere, numerous missions are on the horizon. A private mission is anticipated next year, and both NASA and the European Space Agency are orchestrating missions to scrutinize the planet in the forthcoming decade. The study emphasizes that directly probing Venus’s cloud particles through space missions or even a sample return from Venus’s atmosphere might be necessary to conclusively determine the existence of life there.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

