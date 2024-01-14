en English
Science & Technology

Venus’s Acidic Clouds: A Surprising Haven for Amino Acids

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Venus’s Acidic Clouds: A Surprising Haven for Amino Acids

A groundbreaking study on Venus’s potential habitability has shed new light on the survival of life’s essential components in the planet’s harsh environment. This research, spearheaded by Professor Sara Seager, along with her son and an experienced team, has discovered that certain amino acids can remain stable in Venus’s highly acidic cloud environment.

Challenging Established Beliefs

The team tested 20 amino acids and found that 11 of these remained unaltered, while another eight exhibited modifications only in their side chains after enduring four weeks in high concentrations of sulfuric acid. This revelation is a direct challenge to the long-standing belief that organic molecules are unstable in such acidic environments.

Potential Implications for Astrobiology

The significance of this finding extends beyond our neighboring planet. It holds implications for the broader field of astrobiology and the perpetual search for extraterrestrial life. This discovery follows the recent detection of phosphine, a molecule produced by life as we know it on Earth, in the clouds of Venus. While the chemical stability of amino acids does not directly indicate the existence of life, it certainly ups the ante on the plausibility of life’s existence on Venus.

Upcoming Explorations of Venus

To further investigate the mysteries that Venus’s atmosphere holds, multiple space missions are in the pipeline. A private mission is set to launch as early as next year, and others by NASA and the European Space Agency are scheduled within the next decade. These missions aim to delve deeper into Venus’s atmospheric particles and possibly validate the findings of Professor Seager’s study.

The study has been accepted for publication in the renowned journal Astrobiology and is also available for review on the ArXiv preprint server.

Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

