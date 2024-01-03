en English
Science & Technology

VentureOut: Eric Crews’ Revolutionary App Enhances Outdoor Experiences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Revolutionizing the world of outdoor adventure and memory keeping, Eric Crews has developed a groundbreaking mobile app, VentureOut. This app is designed to enhance the outdoor experience by offering a suite of tools for adventure planning and memory-keeping.

AI-Powered Journaling

VentureOut is not just another outdoor app, it stands out from the crowd with its unique blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and user-friendly features. One of the key features of the app is its AI-powered journaling capability. This innovative feature transforms simple notes into detailed, narrative accounts of adventures, infusing depth and emotion into users’ experiences.

Planning and Logistical Coordination

Beyond documenting memories, VentureOut serves as a trusted companion in planning outdoor excursions. It includes features such as interactive mapping with 3D topography, gear lists, and logistical coordination. These features not only aid in meticulous planning but also ensure safety and convenience, which are paramount when venturing outdoors.

Ad-Free Social Platform

VentureOut goes a step further by offering a unique ad-free social platform. This allows users to share their stories, advice, and form connections with a global community of adventurers without any disruptive advertisements. The platform emphasizes personalization, enabling users to tailor the app to their individual preferences and styles.

With a background in journalism and outdoor activities, Eric Crews designed VentureOut to be an all-encompassing tool. Its aim is not only to assist in planning but also to capture the essence of adventures, all the while respecting user privacy.

Science & Technology Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

