Science & Technology

Vast Freshwater Reserves Discovered Beneath Sea Floor: A Potential Solution to Global Water Scarcity

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from Flinders University have unearthed vast freshwater reserves located beneath the sea floor. These hidden reserves, which have a history dating back hundreds of thousands of years, are estimated to contain around 120,000 cubic miles of freshwater. This staggering volume surpasses the total amount of underground freshwater consumed globally since 1900 and is over 20 times the volume of water contained within the Great Lakes.

Origins and Composition of the Freshwater Reserves

The discovered reserves are a result of water that filtered through the ground and was subsequently covered by ocean water. The freshwater was not just discovered in one location, but seems to be a worldwide phenomenon. These reserves are considered to be non-renewable resources, meaning once exploited, they cannot be replenished within a human lifespan. Accessing these freshwater reserves would require drilling on land or offshore, an expensive and resource-intensive process.

The Potential for Tapping into These Reserves

Despite the high costs and resource-intensive procedures required, countries facing severe water scarcity could potentially tap into these reserves in the future. The pressing need for freshwater around the globe is only increasing. The United Nations has projected that by 2030, about half of the world’s population may experience ‘water stress,’ thereby increasing the potential demand for these underwater freshwater sources.

Conservation and Future Implications

While the discovery of these vast reserves of freshwater is encouraging, it is crucial to remember that these are non-renewable resources. Overexploitation could lead to long-term consequences, including depletion of the reserves and environmental damage. As such, it is vital that any plans to tap into these reserves are carefully considered and carried out responsibly, with a strong focus on conservation and sustainability to ensure the availability of freshwater for future generations.

Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

