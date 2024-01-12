Valley of Lost Cities: Groundbreaking Discovery Unveils Ancient Amazonian Civilization

Archeologists have unearthed a historical treasure trove in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador, revealing a vast ‘valley of lost cities’ dating back 2,500 years. Published in the journal Science on January 12, 2024, the discovery is the culmination of over two decades of diligent work by a team, including the French archaeologist Stéphen Rostain, whose attention was initially piqued by the sight of earthen mounds and buried roads in the area.

Mapping the Past with Modern Technology

Recent mappings conducted using advanced laser-sensor technology have shown these sites to be part of an intricate network of settlements and roadways. They once belonged to the Upano people, who occupied this region from around 500 B.C. to 300 to 600 A.D. A civilization that coexisted with the Roman Empire, the Upanos left behind their footprints in the form of residential and ceremonial structures built on more than 6,000 earthen mounds. These mounds were surrounded by agricultural fields complete with drainage canals and interlinked by wide roads stretching 6 to 12 miles.

A Society of Significance

The population of this society is believed to have been at least 10,000 people, potentially peaking at 30,000, a number that rivals the population of Roman-era London. The complexity of this society is emphasized by the requirement of organized labor to construct the extensive infrastructure, hinting at a well-structured societal hierarchy.

Challenging Traditional Views

This groundbreaking discovery redefines the traditionally held view of the Amazon as a ‘pristine wilderness.’ It sheds light on the region’s historical complexity and diversity, painting a picture of intricate societies that thrived in the Amazon rainforest long before European contact. The findings resonate with similar discoveries in Bolivia and Brazil, underlining the unexplored depths of Amazonian history.