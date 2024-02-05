UT Austin Professors Win 2024 Hill Prizes for Innovative Research Proposals

Two faculty members from the University of Texas at Austin, Professor Maria A. Croyle from the College of Pharmacy, and Professor Allan H. MacDonald from the College of Natural Sciences' Department of Physics, have been honored with the 2024 Hill Prizes for their groundbreaking research proposals. Sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies and announced by the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science & Technology (TAMEST), the Hill Prizes aim to propel high-risk, high-reward research that conceals the potential for substantial societal impact.

Hill Prizes: Fostering Innovation

The Hill Prizes are distributed across five categories: medicine, engineering, biological sciences, physical sciences, and technology. Each winner receives $500,000 in seed funding to expedite their research. In its inaugural year, the Hill Prizes received over 160 applications, demonstrating a fervent interest in high-impact research support in Texas.

Winning Proposals

Professor Croyle's winning proposal revolves around developing a system to transport vaccines and biological drugs without temperature control. This innovation could potentially enable rapid global distribution, especially crucial in the developing world.

On the other hand, Professor MacDonald's proposal aims to create a new energy storage device called the quantum supercapacitor. This device holds the promise of a longer lifetime and faster charging speeds, potentially revolutionizing the energy storage industry.

Promoting Texas as a Research Hub

Alongside recognizing innovative research, the Hill Prizes also aim to promote Texas as a leading research hub. Encouraged by the success of the first year, Lyda Hill Philanthropies has committed over $10 million to continue the prize program for the next three years, including introducing a new category in public health. Prize recipients are required to submit annual impact reports to TAMEST and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, detailing the advancement of their research facilitated by the prize.