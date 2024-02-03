Upcoming Intel Processor Based on Arrow Lake-S Architecture Detected

In a recent revelation, an engineering sample of an upcoming Intel processor, based on the Arrow Lake-S architecture, was identified. The discovery was made on the Intel-gfx-ci.01.org website, indicating a significant step following the Meteor Lake series.

Intel's Unnamed Processor and its Features

Currently referred to as 'Genuine Intel(R) 0000,' this processor exhibits a total thread count of 24 CPUs and a base clock speed of 3000 MHz. Interestingly, this sample does not support AVX512 instructions, an omission which may be attributable to its early developmental stage. Speculations are rife that Intel may do away with hyper-threading in its 15th Gen Arrow Lake processors, although this remains unconfirmed.

Intel's Roadmap and Future Plans

As per Intel's roadmap, the Arrow Lake processors are slated for release later in 2024, potentially under the 'Series 1' banner. These chips are projected to exceed Microsoft's projected 40+TOPS requirement for AI speed on AI personal computers, as the preceding Meteor Lake reportedly achieves about 36 TOPS.

Advancements in the Pipeline

Further, Intel plans to implement a 20A process node for Arrow Lake, progressing to an 18A node for the subsequent Panther Lake. This progression signals substantial efficiency and performance improvements. The anticipation for Arrow Lake is palpable, with many curious about the advancements it will bring over the current 14th Gen Raptor Lake processors.