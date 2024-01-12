Unveiling Vertebrate Evolution: First Sequencing of Hagfish Genome Completed

An international research team, spearheaded by Juan Pascual Anaya of the University of Malaga, has achieved a significant leap in the field of vertebrate genomics by successfully sequencing the first genome of the myxini, or hagfish. This pioneering work, a culmination of nearly a decade of collaborative effort, involved over 40 authors from seven countries and more than 30 institutions, including the University of Tokyo, RIKEN, and the Chinese Academy of Science. The findings, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, illuminate the evolutionary history of genome duplications in vertebrates, a group that includes humans.

Decoding the Hagfish Genome

The study focused on the genome of Eptatretus burgeri, a hagfish species found along the Pacific coasts of East Asia. The researchers employed advanced chromosomal proximity Hi-C techniques to assemble the genome at the chromosome level. This meticulous process facilitated a comparative analysis between the gene order of hagfish and other vertebrates, helping to settle longstanding debates about genome duplication events during vertebrate evolution.

Origins and Evolution of Vertebrates

The findings suggest that all vertebrates originated from an ancestor with a once completely duplicated genome. This was followed by independent genome duplications in mandibular and non-mandibular vertebrate lineages. The study ventured beyond mere sequencing, exploring the functionality of hagfish genomes through rare embryo samples. This in-depth examination shed light on the evolutionary impact of genome duplications, highlighting the emergence of vital vertebrate features, such as brain structure, sensory organs, and neural crest cells.

Implications of Genome Duplications in Evolution

The research surmises that the increased regulatory complexity stemming from genome duplications most likely played a significant role in vertebrate evolution. This discovery offers profound insights into the genomic basis of the unique characteristics of vertebrates. It also bridges a vital gap in reference genomes for vertebrates, promising to unlock valuable insights into the secrets of vertebrate evolutionary history.