en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unveiling Vertebrate Evolution: First Sequencing of Hagfish Genome Completed

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Unveiling Vertebrate Evolution: First Sequencing of Hagfish Genome Completed

An international research team, spearheaded by Juan Pascual Anaya of the University of Malaga, has achieved a significant leap in the field of vertebrate genomics by successfully sequencing the first genome of the myxini, or hagfish. This pioneering work, a culmination of nearly a decade of collaborative effort, involved over 40 authors from seven countries and more than 30 institutions, including the University of Tokyo, RIKEN, and the Chinese Academy of Science. The findings, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, illuminate the evolutionary history of genome duplications in vertebrates, a group that includes humans.

Decoding the Hagfish Genome

The study focused on the genome of Eptatretus burgeri, a hagfish species found along the Pacific coasts of East Asia. The researchers employed advanced chromosomal proximity Hi-C techniques to assemble the genome at the chromosome level. This meticulous process facilitated a comparative analysis between the gene order of hagfish and other vertebrates, helping to settle longstanding debates about genome duplication events during vertebrate evolution.

Origins and Evolution of Vertebrates

The findings suggest that all vertebrates originated from an ancestor with a once completely duplicated genome. This was followed by independent genome duplications in mandibular and non-mandibular vertebrate lineages. The study ventured beyond mere sequencing, exploring the functionality of hagfish genomes through rare embryo samples. This in-depth examination shed light on the evolutionary impact of genome duplications, highlighting the emergence of vital vertebrate features, such as brain structure, sensory organs, and neural crest cells.

Implications of Genome Duplications in Evolution

The research surmises that the increased regulatory complexity stemming from genome duplications most likely played a significant role in vertebrate evolution. This discovery offers profound insights into the genomic basis of the unique characteristics of vertebrates. It also bridges a vital gap in reference genomes for vertebrates, promising to unlock valuable insights into the secrets of vertebrate evolutionary history.

0
Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
16 seconds ago
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
A landmark moment has been reached in the Indian consumer tech market as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 5G series has made an astonishing splash. Within a mere two days of the official launch, the series has recorded sales exceeding Rs.1000 crores. This achievement underlines the high demand and significant influence Xiaomi’s products maintain among Indian
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
Engineering Techniques Adapted to Foster Innovation in Healthcare
26 mins ago
Engineering Techniques Adapted to Foster Innovation in Healthcare
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
30 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Oldest Fossilized Reptile Skin Unearthed: A Journey Back 288 Million Years
21 seconds ago
Oldest Fossilized Reptile Skin Unearthed: A Journey Back 288 Million Years
Wind Chill Index: The Crucial Tool for Measuring Perceived Coldness
9 mins ago
Wind Chill Index: The Crucial Tool for Measuring Perceived Coldness
CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order
10 mins ago
CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order
Latest Headlines
World News
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
8 seconds
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
17 seconds
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
1 min
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
2 mins
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
3 mins
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
4 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
4 mins
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
5 mins
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
5 mins
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app