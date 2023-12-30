en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unveiling Venus: A Chronicle of Planetary Exploration

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
Unveiling Venus: A Chronicle of Planetary Exploration

The journey of humanity’s quest to understand the enigmatic planet Venus, shrouded in thick clouds and a dense carbon dioxide atmosphere, is a tale of ambition, technological advancements, and unyielding curiosity. The narrative begins in 1978 when NASA’s Pioneer Venus Orbiter first arrived at Venus, capturing radar images of the planet’s topography—albeit not in high resolution.

A Glimpse into Venus’ Surface

The first highly detailed maps of Venus’ surface came from the Soviet Union’s Venera 15 and Venera 16 spacecraft. These missions revealed intriguing features such as dormant volcanoes, providing insights into the planet’s geological activities. However, a more comprehensive understanding of Venus’ topography was yet to come.

Magellan’s Groundbreaking Contribution

In 1990, NASA’s Magellan spacecraft made a significant leap in our understanding of Venus. It created the first global map of the planet, revealing a relatively young planetary surface and reshaping our understanding of Venus’ geological history.

Future Missions to Venus

Our exploration of Venus is far from over. A host of future missions promise to deepen our knowledge of this mysterious planet. India’s Shukrayaan mission, set to launch in December 2024, aims to study Venus’ surface and atmosphere. NASA’s DAVINCI mission, launching no earlier than 2029, will probe the planet’s atmosphere, while the European Space Agency’s EnVision mission, launching no earlier than 2031, aims to understand Venus’ geological activities. Lastly, NASA’s VERITAS orbiter promises to provide highly detailed maps with its high-resolution radar, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of Venus’ surface topography.

The article underscores the importance of public support and membership programs in advancing space science. The Planetary Society, through its efforts, continues to advocate for the exploration of Venus and other celestial bodies, highlighting the need for continued advancements in space technology and scientific research.

0
Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By Bijay Laxmi

NASA's Groundbreaking Leap into the Future: Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

RRS Sir David Attenborough's Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the World's Largest Iceberg

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A Week of Breakthroughs: Light into Matter and Beyond

By Geeta Pillai

Kepler-1649c: A New Earth-Like Planet Discovered in the Goldilocks Zon ...
@Science & Technology · 25 mins
Kepler-1649c: A New Earth-Like Planet Discovered in the Goldilocks Zon ...
heart comment 0
2024 Medical Breakthroughs: From Anti-Obesity Drugs to ‘Poo Pills’

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Medical Breakthroughs: From Anti-Obesity Drugs to 'Poo Pills'
A Sky Full of Wonders: From Meteorites to UFO Sightings and Upcoming Celestial Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Sky Full of Wonders: From Meteorites to UFO Sightings and Upcoming Celestial Events
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Successfully Launches Secretive X-37B Drone

By Olalekan Adigun

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Successfully Launches Secretive X-37B Drone
CES 2024: A Look into the Future of Consumer Electronics

By Bijay Laxmi

CES 2024: A Look into the Future of Consumer Electronics
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
22 seconds
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
1 min
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
3 mins
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
3 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
3 mins
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
4 mins
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development in Ayodhya
4 mins
Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development in Ayodhya
Proposed Telecommunications Bill in India Raises Privacy Concerns
4 mins
Proposed Telecommunications Bill in India Raises Privacy Concerns
Hull City Secures Championship Play-Offs Spot with Victory Over Blackburn Rovers
4 mins
Hull City Secures Championship Play-Offs Spot with Victory Over Blackburn Rovers
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
1 hour
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
2 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
6 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app