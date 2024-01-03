en English
Environmental Science

Unveiling the Upper Ocean’s Response to Tropical Cyclones: A Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Unveiling the Upper Ocean’s Response to Tropical Cyclones: A Study

With tropical cyclones (TCs) being a primary cause of weather-related disasters, understanding their interactions with the ocean is crucial. A recent study has analyzed the upper ocean’s responses to the passage of TCs, utilizing observational data from thirty TC events and conducting numerical experiments. The results reveal a complex interplay of factors that influence these responses, including the TC’s intensity, size, speed, relative position to ocean buoys, and preexisting ocean stratification.

Ocean Response to Tropical Cyclones: An Intricate Interplay

The study discovered that TC-induced upper ocean warming occurs under certain conditions. The distance at the closest point of approach (DCPA) and pre-TC ocean stratification play significant roles in this phenomenon. Events with shallower pre-TC mixed layer depths (MLDs) typically resulted in upper ocean warming, while deeper MLDs showed less temperature variation. These findings, backed by numerical experiments conducted using the TaIwan Multiscale Community Ocean Model (TIMCOM), shed light on how pre-TC MLDs influence the strength of temperature anomalies in a TC’s aftermath.

Unveiling the Role of Downwelling

The study also unraveled the roles of various physical processes such as vertical mixing, advection, and downwelling in TC-induced temperature changes. Particularly, downwelling was identified as an important yet less-discussed process contributing to post-TC temperature variation. This process, which involves the sinking of colder, denser water beneath warmer, lighter water, can significantly affect the ocean’s temperature profile.

Implications and Future Directions

This comprehensive analysis contributes to an improved understanding of the intricate processes driving temperature responses in the upper ocean following the passage of TCs. It provides valuable insights that can aid in refining predictive models for TC behavior and impacts, thus enhancing our preparedness and response strategies for these catastrophic events. Future research may dive deeper into other less-explored factors influencing ocean responses to TCs, further expanding our knowledge in this critical field.

Environmental Science Science & Technology Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

