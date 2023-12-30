en English
Science & Technology

Unveiling the Stellar Marvel: First Pulsar Discovery in Globular Cluster GLIMPSE-C01

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:24 pm EST
Unveiling the Stellar Marvel: First Pulsar Discovery in Globular Cluster GLIMPSE-C01

In a breakthrough that could reshape our understanding of the cosmos, astronomers have unearthed a millisecond pulsar nestled in the heart of the globular cluster GLIMPSE-C01. This revelation, made possible by the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and the VLA Low-band Ionosphere and Transient Experiment (VLITE), marks the first pulsar detection within this dense star cluster. The findings were detailed in a paper released on the pre-print server arXiv on December 18.

Unveiling the Stellar Marvel

Pulsars are rapidly rotating neutron stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation. Among these cosmic lighthouses, millisecond pulsars (MSPs) are the fastest, spinning with periods under 30 milliseconds. Globular clusters, with their high stellar densities, serve as prime nurseries for MSP formation. The research team led by Amaris V. McCarver from Texas Tech University conducted a radio imaging search for pulsars in nearly 100 globular clusters. Among the ten sources identified, the GLIMPSE-C01 pulsar emerged as the strongest candidate.

Decoding the Cosmic Enigma

Labelled as GLIMPSE-C01A, the newly discovered pulsar stands out with its 19.78-millisecond spin period and a dispersion measure of 491.1 pc/cm3. It is not just its quick spins that set it apart. The pulsar boasts a high hard X-ray luminosity and a slower spin period, hinting at a high magnetic field of about 1 billion Gauss. Based on these characteristics, the team estimates the pulsar to be 100 million years old.

A Step Forward in Stellar Discoveries

With GLIMPSE-C01A’s discovery, the team underscores the need for regular timing to glean more information about the pulsar. It also highlights the efficiency of spectral index searches in discovering pulsars. Meanwhile, radio observatories worldwide have found compelling evidence for nanohertz gravitational waves, detected by combining observations of 68 millisecond pulsars over the past 15 years. These waves, produced by supermassive black hole pairs scattered across the universe, offer a new window to study the cosmos. The discovery of GLIMPSE-C01A is another leap forward in our relentless pursuit of understanding the mysteries of the universe.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

