Science & Technology

Unveiling the Secrets of Superconductivity: A Leap Towards Room-Temperature Operation

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Unveiling the Secrets of Superconductivity: A Leap Towards Room-Temperature Operation

In a significant stride towards the development of high-temperature superconductors, physicists at the RIKEN SPring-8 Center have uncovered a crucial factor that could potentially facilitate their operation at more convenient, room-temperature conditions. Superconductors—materials that conduct electricity without resistance—hold immense value in applications like electromagnets and magnetic sensors. The catch, however, lies in their functioning, which predominantly occurs at extremely low temperatures.

Nematic Phase: A Key to Superconductivity

At the heart of enhancing superconductivity lies the understanding of the ‘nematic phase.’ It is a phase where electrons align themselves into stripes, believed to be intimately tied to superconductivity. The team, helmed by Yuya Kubota, delved into the study of iron selenide, a material that becomes superconductive at -265 degrees Celsius and enters the nematic phase at -183 degrees Celsius.

Suppressing Structural Changes

By employing a thin film of iron selenide on a lanthanum aluminate substrate, the researchers demonstrated an ability to suppress structural changes during the nematic phase transition. The results indicated that the nematic phase stems purely from changes in the energy states of specific electrons, as opposed to the conventional belief of structural changes.

Electronic Factors: The Real Game Changer

This groundbreaking discovery suggests that structural alterations are not a prerequisite for achieving nematicity. Instead, the role of electronic factors takes precedence. The insights garnered from this research are set to deepen our understanding of nematicity’s influence on superconductivity. It also opens up the possibility of accelerating the development of room-temperature superconductors, marking a paradigm shift in the realm of technological applications.

Science & Technology
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

