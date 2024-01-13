en English
Science & Technology

Unveiling the Secrets of Amorphous Calcium Carbonate in Biomineralization

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Unveiling the Secrets of Amorphous Calcium Carbonate in Biomineralization

A breakthrough study by researchers from the University of Konstanz and Leibniz University Hannover has unveiled significant insights into the formation pathway of amorphous calcium carbonate (ACC), a key intermediate in the process of biomineralization. This process, responsible for the creation of minerals such as nacre, known for its iridescent colors in jewelry, involves living organisms extracting ions like calcium and carbonate from water. The findings of the study, published in Nature Communications, could have far-reaching implications for the development of materials that bind carbon dioxide and for use in electrochemical devices.

Unraveling the Conductive Nature of ACC

The study utilized advanced techniques, including magic angle spinning nuclear magnetic resonance (MAS NMR) spectroscopy, to analyze the structure of tiny ACC particles. Initially, the researchers faced difficulties in interpreting ACC spectra. However, a significant breakthrough came when it was discovered that ACC conducts electricity, a property measured using conductivity atomic force microscopy (C-AFM).

Unveiling Two Chemical Environments

Further MAS NMR experiments revealed two distinct chemical environments within the ACC particles. The first was a rigid environment where water molecules are embedded in calcium carbonate. The second was a mobile environment, characterized by the presence of water molecules and dissolved hydroxide ions. The mobility of this second environment proved crucial in understanding how ACC conducts electricity.

Supporting the Pre-Nucleation Theory

The findings from the study lend support to the theory that mineralization begins with the formation of pre-nucleation clusters. These clusters eventually form dense liquid droplets, which then solidify into ACC. The research also explored the fracture of anhydrous ACC under far-field loading conditions and the temperature-dependency in crack growth. These insights provide valuable information regarding the stability of systems containing these solid phases.

Science & Technology
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

