Unveiling the Secret Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau

A recent study has unveiled the complex formation of an immense geological superstructure lying deep beneath the Pacific Ocean, known as the Melanesian Border Plateau. This superstructure, larger than Great Britain, has been in the making since the Cretaceous period, a time when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth.

Multiple Stages of Formation

Contrary to the popular belief that it was formed by a single volcanic event, the research indicates that the plateau was created through multiple episodes of volcanism spanning millions of years. The study outlines a four-stage process, beginning around 120 million years ago with a massive outpouring of lava that formed an array of seamounts.

The second phase occurred between 56 million and 33.9 million years ago when the Earth’s lithosphere moved over a volcanic region known as the Arago hotspot. This movement resulted in the creation of more seamounts and some oceanic islands, which eventually eroded and sank beneath the ocean’s surface.

A New Geological Term

During the third phase, in the Miocene epoch (23 to 5 million years ago), the islands and underwater mountains were reactivated and new volcanoes emerged as the lithosphere passed over another hotspot, the Samoa hotspot. This hotspot is still active and continues to create new islands today.

The researchers suggest that ongoing volcanic eruptions at the plateau are due to the deformation of the lithosphere caused by the rollback of the Pacific plate beneath the Tonga trench. This study provides a nuanced understanding of the formation of underwater geological features and introduces the term ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures’ to describe these complex formations.

Implications and Future Work

The findings have been published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, offering a more detailed picture of how certain underwater structures come into existence. This work has far-reaching implications for our understanding of geological formations, highlighting the intricate processes that shape the Earth’s underwater features. The term ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures’ not only encapsulates the Melanesian Border Plateau but also paves the way for further research into similar underwater structures.