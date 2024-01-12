en English
Environmental Science

Unveiling the Origins of Life: A Groundbreaking Study by Newcastle University

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Newcastle University have unveiled potential insights into the origins of life on Earth. The team recreated conditions resembling ancient hydrothermal vents, endeavoring to understand how non-living geological materials could have birthed the first living systems over 3.5 billion years ago.

From Inorganic to Organic

The researchers discovered that blending hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions akin to mild hydrothermal vents led to the formation of organic molecules. These molecules included long-chain fatty acids, some containing up to 18 carbon atoms. This finding, as published in Communications Earth & Environment, suggests a plausible pathway for the creation of organic molecules from inorganic components, a process central to understanding life’s inception on our planet.

The Role of Fatty Acids

Fatty acids are particularly significant in this context as they can form cell-like compartments in water, potentially constituting the first cell membranes. The study, steered by Dr. Graham Purvis and principal investigator Dr. Jon Telling, implies that the interplay between hydrogen-rich fluids from alkaline hydrothermal vents and bicarbonate-rich waters interacting with iron-based minerals could have facilitated the formation of primitive cell membranes.

Life Beyond Earth?

This research also extends its implications beyond Earth, suggesting that similar membrane-creating reactions could be occurring in the oceans beneath the ice-covered moons in our solar system. This opens up the intriguing possibility of alternative origins of life in extraterrestrial environments.

Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

