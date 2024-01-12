Unveiling the Origins of Life: A Groundbreaking Study by Newcastle University
In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Newcastle University have unveiled potential insights into the origins of life on Earth. The team recreated conditions resembling ancient hydrothermal vents, endeavoring to understand how non-living geological materials could have birthed the first living systems over 3.5 billion years ago.
From Inorganic to Organic
The researchers discovered that blending hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions akin to mild hydrothermal vents led to the formation of organic molecules. These molecules included long-chain fatty acids, some containing up to 18 carbon atoms. This finding, as published in Communications Earth & Environment, suggests a plausible pathway for the creation of organic molecules from inorganic components, a process central to understanding life’s inception on our planet.
The Role of Fatty Acids
Fatty acids are particularly significant in this context as they can form cell-like compartments in water, potentially constituting the first cell membranes. The study, steered by Dr. Graham Purvis and principal investigator Dr. Jon Telling, implies that the interplay between hydrogen-rich fluids from alkaline hydrothermal vents and bicarbonate-rich waters interacting with iron-based minerals could have facilitated the formation of primitive cell membranes.
Life Beyond Earth?
This research also extends its implications beyond Earth, suggesting that similar membrane-creating reactions could be occurring in the oceans beneath the ice-covered moons in our solar system. This opens up the intriguing possibility of alternative origins of life in extraterrestrial environments.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments