en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Unveiling the Invisible: BioMole Study Advances Microbial Analysis on the ISS

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST
Unveiling the Invisible: BioMole Study Advances Microbial Analysis on the ISS

For those who have ever wondered about the unseen microscopic inhabitants of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is on a mission to bring these tiny life forms into focus. Serving as a Flight Engineer on Expedition 70, Moghbeli has been conducting a DNA sequencing experiment for the groundbreaking BioMole study, a project aimed at analyzing microbes to safeguard the health of the ISS crew and the integrity of the spacecraft’s life support systems.

From Earth to Orbit: The Evolution of Microbial Analysis

The characterization of the ISS microbiome, the collective term for the community of microorganisms living on the station, was traditionally dependent on returning samples back to Earth for analysis. However, as humanity’s reach into space extends beyond low-Earth orbit, the need for in situ, or on-site, capabilities for microbial analysis has heightened. The journey towards this goal began tentatively in 2016, with DNA amplification and sequencing carried out onboard the ISS using the miniPCR thermal cycler and the MinION sequencer. Yet, the preparation of these samples was still anchored to our home planet.

Then, in 2017, a significant leap forward was made. Scientists achieved in situ identification of unknown bacteria directly from ISS surfaces. This innovation sidestepped the need for culturing samples and returning them to Earth, inching the ISS further towards microbial analysis independence.

The BioMole Facility: A New Era in Microbiome Analysis

The Crew Health Care Systems team took this progress a step further by establishing the BioMole Facility. This pioneer institution provides all the necessary hardware, consumables, and procedures for sample preparation and nanopore sequencing directly on the ISS. The facility’s objectives are ambitious and include expanding sample sources, comparing data to previous methods, demonstrating onboard data analytics, and validating new hardware.

So far, the BioMole Facility has notched up some significant achievements. These include a successful comparative surface analysis and the demonstration of a sample-to-answer process using onboard data processing with the IBM Open Data and AI Edge software on the Spaceborne Computer-2. The taxonomic profiles obtained were consistent with expectations and matched the downlinked data received on Earth.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BioMole

As for the future, the BioMole Facility harbors big plans. Efforts are underway for microbial profiling of the ISS water system and ISS validation of the MinION Mk1C sequencer. Also on the horizon is the expansion of the facility to a research availability for investigators, introducing a new era of in-space microbiome analysis.

0
International Relations Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
24 seconds ago
Iran Seizes Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker Amidst Rising Maritime Tensions
Iran has seized the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker St. Nikolas, loaded with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey. The tanker, located east of Iran’s Qeshm Island, was captured in the Gulf of Oman, according to TankerTrackers.com. This seizure is reportedly a retaliatory move by Iran, in response to the United States’
Iran Seizes Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker Amidst Rising Maritime Tensions
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
38 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in a Landmark Case at the International Court of Justice
39 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in a Landmark Case at the International Court of Justice
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa: Tensions Escalate with Houthi Rebels
52 seconds ago
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa: Tensions Escalate with Houthi Rebels
China's Economy Faces Deflation Threat Amid Declining Exports and Imports
18 mins ago
China's Economy Faces Deflation Threat Amid Declining Exports and Imports
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; UK PM Impersonated on Social Media; Tech Giants Make Waves at CES 2024
20 mins ago
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; UK PM Impersonated on Social Media; Tech Giants Make Waves at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
41 seconds
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
2 mins
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
2 mins
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
3 mins
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
3 mins
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
3 mins
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
3 mins
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
3 mins
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
4 mins
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app