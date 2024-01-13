Unveiling the Invisible: BioMole Study Advances Microbial Analysis on the ISS

For those who have ever wondered about the unseen microscopic inhabitants of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is on a mission to bring these tiny life forms into focus. Serving as a Flight Engineer on Expedition 70, Moghbeli has been conducting a DNA sequencing experiment for the groundbreaking BioMole study, a project aimed at analyzing microbes to safeguard the health of the ISS crew and the integrity of the spacecraft’s life support systems.

From Earth to Orbit: The Evolution of Microbial Analysis

The characterization of the ISS microbiome, the collective term for the community of microorganisms living on the station, was traditionally dependent on returning samples back to Earth for analysis. However, as humanity’s reach into space extends beyond low-Earth orbit, the need for in situ, or on-site, capabilities for microbial analysis has heightened. The journey towards this goal began tentatively in 2016, with DNA amplification and sequencing carried out onboard the ISS using the miniPCR thermal cycler and the MinION sequencer. Yet, the preparation of these samples was still anchored to our home planet.

Then, in 2017, a significant leap forward was made. Scientists achieved in situ identification of unknown bacteria directly from ISS surfaces. This innovation sidestepped the need for culturing samples and returning them to Earth, inching the ISS further towards microbial analysis independence.

The BioMole Facility: A New Era in Microbiome Analysis

The Crew Health Care Systems team took this progress a step further by establishing the BioMole Facility. This pioneer institution provides all the necessary hardware, consumables, and procedures for sample preparation and nanopore sequencing directly on the ISS. The facility’s objectives are ambitious and include expanding sample sources, comparing data to previous methods, demonstrating onboard data analytics, and validating new hardware.

So far, the BioMole Facility has notched up some significant achievements. These include a successful comparative surface analysis and the demonstration of a sample-to-answer process using onboard data processing with the IBM Open Data and AI Edge software on the Spaceborne Computer-2. The taxonomic profiles obtained were consistent with expectations and matched the downlinked data received on Earth.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BioMole

As for the future, the BioMole Facility harbors big plans. Efforts are underway for microbial profiling of the ISS water system and ISS validation of the MinION Mk1C sequencer. Also on the horizon is the expansion of the facility to a research availability for investigators, introducing a new era of in-space microbiome analysis.