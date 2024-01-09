Unveiling the Impact of Tourism and Pollution on Antarctica: A Study by HMS Protector

The Royal Navy Ice Patrol HMS Protector, in a bid to understand the impact of escalating tourism and pollution, embarks on a mission to Antarctica. Assisting in this endeavor are two scientists from the University of Portsmouth, Professor Fay Couceiro and Dr. Clare Boston. As per the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), an unprecedented 105,331 tourists visited in the 2022-23 season, signaling a burgeoning trend.

Measuring the Impact of Cruise Ship Tourism

Professor Couceiro’s research pivots on the influence of cruise ships on the marine life along the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. Her focus is the detection of heavy metals, microplastics, and antimicrobial resistance genes. These indicatives will present a clear picture of the pollution levels and their correlation with the rise in tourism.

Understanding Glacier Recession Through Bathymetric Surveys

Dr. Boston will leverage the multi-beam sonar of the HMS Protector to perform bathymetric surveys. These surveys will map the uncharted glacier bays and study landforms that can shed light on glacier recession. In addition, she will collect rocks for surface exposure dating to find out the last time the area was shrouded by glacier ice.

Climate Change Effects on the Antarctic Peninsula

The Antarctic Peninsula, having undergone one of the fastest warmings on Earth in the past 70 years, raises major concerns about climate change effects in the region. The findings from these investigations will contribute to broader initiatives to better comprehend the recent and long-term dynamics of ice sheet recession. The end goal is to refine predictions of how glaciers in the region will respond to persistent climate change.