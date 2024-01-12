Unveiling the Heterodimensional Bilayer Structure in Sn Perovskite Films

In an innovative approach, researchers have successfully deposited thin films of tin (Sn) perovskite onto indium tin oxide (ITO) glass substrates using a spin coating technique. This breakthrough process involved annealing a precursor solution, a composite mixture of different materials including formamidinium iodide, caesium iodide, tin(II) iodide, phenethylamine iodide, tin(II) fluoride, and tryptophan.

Creation of Sn Perovskite Films

The solution was dissolved in a solvent mixture of N,N-dimethylformamide and dimethyl sulfoxide in pre-set molar ratios. The resulting perovskite films exhibited good surface coverage with an average grain size of around 1.5 micrometers. These Sn perovskite films were then subjected to detailed analysis using advanced microscopy techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), cryogenic focused ion beam SEM (cryo-FIB-SEM), and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM).

Unveiling the Bilayer Structure

These microscopic evaluations revealed the unique bilayer structure of the films. Each layer was enriched with different elements, with carbon in the bottom layer and tin and iodine in the top layer. Interestingly, the top layer displayed a single-crystalline-like structure, whereas the bottom layer presented features of a 2D perovskite. Photoluminescence (PL) measurements further confirmed the presence of 2D perovskite at the bottom of the film.

Crystallographic Insights

Researchers used grazing-incidence wide-angle X-ray scattering (GIWAXS) measurements for depth-sensitive crystallographic information. These measurements confirmed the orientation of the 2D and 3D perovskite layers and the epitaxial structure within each crystal domain. This study’s findings shed light on the heterodimensional bilayer structure of Sn perovskite films, opening new avenues for their potential application in various fields.

Parallel to this development, the article also discusses the enhancement in power conversion efficiency (PCE) of lead-free perovskite-based solar cells, specifically Cs2AgBiBr6 (CABB), using a hydroxylamine hydrochloride (HaHc) additive. This boost extended the PCE by a remarkable 167%, reaching almost 2% PCE. The study also revealed successful defect passivation of the perovskite surface and the formation of coordination bonds through density functional theory (DFT) analysis.

The device displayed impressive fabrication potential in wet conditions and demonstrated excellent storing stability, retaining 80% of its initial PCE for more than 25 days. These findings highlight the potential of such advancements in the renewable energy sector, particularly solar power.