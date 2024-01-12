en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unveiling the Heterodimensional Bilayer Structure in Sn Perovskite Films

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Unveiling the Heterodimensional Bilayer Structure in Sn Perovskite Films

In an innovative approach, researchers have successfully deposited thin films of tin (Sn) perovskite onto indium tin oxide (ITO) glass substrates using a spin coating technique. This breakthrough process involved annealing a precursor solution, a composite mixture of different materials including formamidinium iodide, caesium iodide, tin(II) iodide, phenethylamine iodide, tin(II) fluoride, and tryptophan.

Creation of Sn Perovskite Films

The solution was dissolved in a solvent mixture of N,N-dimethylformamide and dimethyl sulfoxide in pre-set molar ratios. The resulting perovskite films exhibited good surface coverage with an average grain size of around 1.5 micrometers. These Sn perovskite films were then subjected to detailed analysis using advanced microscopy techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), cryogenic focused ion beam SEM (cryo-FIB-SEM), and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM).

Unveiling the Bilayer Structure

These microscopic evaluations revealed the unique bilayer structure of the films. Each layer was enriched with different elements, with carbon in the bottom layer and tin and iodine in the top layer. Interestingly, the top layer displayed a single-crystalline-like structure, whereas the bottom layer presented features of a 2D perovskite. Photoluminescence (PL) measurements further confirmed the presence of 2D perovskite at the bottom of the film.

Crystallographic Insights

Researchers used grazing-incidence wide-angle X-ray scattering (GIWAXS) measurements for depth-sensitive crystallographic information. These measurements confirmed the orientation of the 2D and 3D perovskite layers and the epitaxial structure within each crystal domain. This study’s findings shed light on the heterodimensional bilayer structure of Sn perovskite films, opening new avenues for their potential application in various fields.

Parallel to this development, the article also discusses the enhancement in power conversion efficiency (PCE) of lead-free perovskite-based solar cells, specifically Cs2AgBiBr6 (CABB), using a hydroxylamine hydrochloride (HaHc) additive. This boost extended the PCE by a remarkable 167%, reaching almost 2% PCE. The study also revealed successful defect passivation of the perovskite surface and the formation of coordination bonds through density functional theory (DFT) analysis.

The device displayed impressive fabrication potential in wet conditions and demonstrated excellent storing stability, retaining 80% of its initial PCE for more than 25 days. These findings highlight the potential of such advancements in the renewable energy sector, particularly solar power.

0
Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
39 seconds ago
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
One Giant Leap Australia (OGLA), a dedicated advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers, is paving the way for a future workforce brimming with diverse and dynamic skills. Established in 2008, OGLA has been instrumental in cementing pivotal partnerships with educational institutions, governmental agencies, STEM-centric companies, and community organizations. Partnership with
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
Zambratija Boat: A Testament to Ancient Shipbuilding Prowess
5 mins ago
Zambratija Boat: A Testament to Ancient Shipbuilding Prowess
CT Scan Study Reshapes Picrodontids' Classification, Challenges Relation to Primates
7 mins ago
CT Scan Study Reshapes Picrodontids' Classification, Challenges Relation to Primates
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
2 mins ago
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
4 mins ago
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
4 mins ago
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
9 seconds
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
29 seconds
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
37 seconds
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
39 seconds
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
54 seconds
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
1 min
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
1 min
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
2 mins
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
2 mins
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app