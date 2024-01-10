Unveiling the Deformation Laws of Room and Pillar Mined Out Areas

A recent study provides significant insights into the deformation and collapse of areas mined out using the room and pillar method. It specifically focuses on the instability of coal pillars and its subsequent impacts on surface deformation and the safety of ground structures. The study leverages a comprehensive approach, combining interferometric synthetic aperture radar, geophysical exploration, geotechnical exploration, and physical simulation tests.

Stages of Surface Deformation

The research identifies three stages of surface deformation: slow, uniform, and accelerated. Notably, it differentiates between the deformation of overlying strata post-mining. Initially, there is a strip-shaped and trapezoidal deformation area, which transitions to a trapezoidal and inverted funnel-shaped area as coal pillar instability sets in. The maximum surface deformation is observed at the center of this funnel.

Implications of Mined Out Areas

The study underlines that mined out areas bear significant implications for ground subsidence, posing potential risks to infrastructure such as buildings and roads. This is particularly pertinent when the instability of coal pillars leads to collapses or even mine earthquakes. Interestingly, room and pillar mined out areas can maintain stability for an extended timeframe under the support of coal pillars, thus preventing roof cut-off. However, elements like groundwater and weathering can induce pillar instability over time.

Refreshing Mining Subsidence Theories

The study concludes that mining subsidence theories should incorporate the unique deformation laws of overburden in mined out areas with low mining rates, such as those seen in room and pillar mining. It also points to potential large surface deformations that can occur even before the roof collapses in certain geological conditions. The findings further suggest the need for optimizing treatment methods for mined out areas based on the characteristics of overlying strata deformation.