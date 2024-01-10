en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unveiling the Deformation Laws of Room and Pillar Mined Out Areas

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Unveiling the Deformation Laws of Room and Pillar Mined Out Areas

A recent study provides significant insights into the deformation and collapse of areas mined out using the room and pillar method. It specifically focuses on the instability of coal pillars and its subsequent impacts on surface deformation and the safety of ground structures. The study leverages a comprehensive approach, combining interferometric synthetic aperture radar, geophysical exploration, geotechnical exploration, and physical simulation tests.

Stages of Surface Deformation

The research identifies three stages of surface deformation: slow, uniform, and accelerated. Notably, it differentiates between the deformation of overlying strata post-mining. Initially, there is a strip-shaped and trapezoidal deformation area, which transitions to a trapezoidal and inverted funnel-shaped area as coal pillar instability sets in. The maximum surface deformation is observed at the center of this funnel.

Implications of Mined Out Areas

The study underlines that mined out areas bear significant implications for ground subsidence, posing potential risks to infrastructure such as buildings and roads. This is particularly pertinent when the instability of coal pillars leads to collapses or even mine earthquakes. Interestingly, room and pillar mined out areas can maintain stability for an extended timeframe under the support of coal pillars, thus preventing roof cut-off. However, elements like groundwater and weathering can induce pillar instability over time.

Refreshing Mining Subsidence Theories

The study concludes that mining subsidence theories should incorporate the unique deformation laws of overburden in mined out areas with low mining rates, such as those seen in room and pillar mining. It also points to potential large surface deformations that can occur even before the roof collapses in certain geological conditions. The findings further suggest the need for optimizing treatment methods for mined out areas based on the characteristics of overlying strata deformation.

0
Science & Technology
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
A new variant of COVID-19, known as JN.1, has emerged as the dominant strain, resulting in a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations. This mutation of Omicron has led to over 10,000 deaths reported last month and is highly immune-evading. Currently, more than 60% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are attributed to this
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins ago
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
15 mins ago
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Technology
2 mins ago
CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Technology
Panspermia: A Controversial Theory on the Origin of Life
8 mins ago
Panspermia: A Controversial Theory on the Origin of Life
Revolutionary Tech Unveiled at CES 2024: Enhancing Lives and Careers
9 mins ago
Revolutionary Tech Unveiled at CES 2024: Enhancing Lives and Careers
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
18 seconds
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
39 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
2 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
3 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
4 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
11 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
11 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app