en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unveiling Gender Behavior Differences: A Look at Brain Architecture and a Farmers Market Visit

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Unveiling Gender Behavior Differences: A Look at Brain Architecture and a Farmers Market Visit

In a deep dive into the behavioral differences between men and women, the experiences of a husband and wife visiting a farmers market serve as an intriguing microcosm. As the husband’s approach echoes efficiency and task-orientation, his wife’s journey is characterized by a more social and sensory experience. These contrasts are framed not just within the realm of cultural and social factors, but also the biological and genetic realm, including the architecture of the brain.

The Biological and Genetic Factors at Play

Distinct features characterize the female brain with more extensive communication between hemispheres, increased connections between sensory input areas and frontal lobes, and often dual speech centers. Conversely, the male brain typically has a single speech center and exhibits lesser interhemispheric communication. These structural differences kickstart in the womb, with neurohormone-driven development differing between the sexes.

Developmental Differences and Their Impact

Boys’ brains develop social responsiveness and emotional regulation at a slower pace compared to girls, influencing early caregiver relationships and emotional empathy. Research by Edward Tronick and T. Berry Brazelton points towards the increased demandingness of boy infants, leading to potential difficulties in bonding and attachment as compared to girls.

Social Roles Reinforce Biological Predispositions

Social roles play their part in reinforcing these biological predispositions. Mothers and female caregivers tend to encourage prosocial behavior in girls, while fathers and male caregivers often promote more action-oriented behavior in boys. A 2014 study by the University of Pennsylvania underlined that women, typically having a larger corpus callosum, exhibit greater interhemispheric connectivity. This contributes to multitasking abilities, social communication, and intuition.

Brain Architecture Influences Behavior

Men, having a typically smaller corpus callosum, show greater neural connectivity along the posterior-anterior dimension linking perception to action. This is mirrored in how men and women approach tasks and communication, with women excelling in verbal memory and social cognition, and men excelling in motor and spatial skills. Research by Marco Hirnstein from the University of Bergen discovered a consistent female advantage in verbal fluency and memory, a fact that appears influenced by the gender of the leading scientist in the study.

0
Science & Technology Social Issues
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Astronomers Discover Unusual Starless Galaxy: An Enigma in the Universe
In a remarkable turn of events, astronomers conducting a survey using the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) have accidentally stumbled across an enigmatic galaxy, J0613+52. This peculiar celestial entity, unlike any other known galaxy, appears to be composed entirely of gas, with no visible stars. Located at an astronomical distance of 270 million light-years away, J0613+52
Astronomers Discover Unusual Starless Galaxy: An Enigma in the Universe
CU Boulder Team Advances NASA's IMAP Mission with Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX)
19 mins ago
CU Boulder Team Advances NASA's IMAP Mission with Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX)
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
25 mins ago
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
3 mins ago
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Europa's Ocean: A Potential Cradle of Life?
12 mins ago
Europa's Ocean: A Potential Cradle of Life?
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
12 mins ago
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
2 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
2 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
3 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
3 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
3 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
4 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
5 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
7 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app