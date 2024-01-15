Unraveling Uncertainty: A Deeper Look into the Physics of the Real World

In the realm of physics, equations that govern physical systems typically presume variables like temperature and chemical potential can be measured with pinpoint precision. This, however, is an idealistic assumption that fails to account for the inherent uncertainties that exist in real-world scenarios. Natural fluctuations, instrument errors, environmental interactions, and the dynamic nature of systems over time are factors that can introduce uncertainties, affecting the accuracy of these models and the subsequent predictions about the physical systems' behavior.

Uncertainty: A Key Player in Physics

Physicists argue that the uncertainty built into thermodynamic parameters themselves, incorporated into equations governing the system's energetic behavior, can significantly influence the experimental outcomes. They are now contemplating ways to modify the equations of stochastic thermodynamics, accommodating this sort of uncertainty. Uncertainty in parameters like temperature, pressure, or volume influences not only the information about the system's original state but also its evolution.

This uncertainty has ramifications for a range of natural and engineered systems, affecting phenomena like cell reactions and the optimal configuration of optical tweezers. The precision of measured components incorporated into the equations directly ties to the accuracy of physical models. Scientists Jan Korbel and David Wolpert have identified a previously overlooked inaccuracy with wide-ranging implications, spanning from cell biology to artificial intelligence.

Impact of Uncertainty on Energy and Environmental Systems

The article also discusses the influence of extreme random events on the inversion analysis of energy and environmental systems and the unreliability of planning schemes. It proposes a Copula-based interval cost–benefit stochastic programming (CICS) to tackle extreme random uncertainties. The study, using Yulin city as an example, designs nine constraint-violation scenarios and six coal-reduction scenarios. The findings reveal that as the industrial energy supply constraint-violation level rises, system cost and pollutant emissions decrease.

Addressing Uncertainty: A Multidisciplinary Approach

Additionally, the Copula-based stochastic programming reflects more uncertain information and achieves a higher marginal net present value rate compared to traditional chance-constrained programming. This paper provides a systematic review of the transfer and quantification of the concept of entropy in multidisciplinary fields, focusing on its future applications and research directions in organizational management psychology. It delves into the conceptual evolution of entropy in disciplines such as physics, information theory, and psychology, and scrutinizes the quantification methods of entropy in a multidisciplinary context.

Research on how individuals cope with uncertainty in entropy increase is also reviewed. The paper redefines psychological entropy from the perspective of organizational management psychology and proposes an 'entropy-based proactive control model' at the individual level, covering dimensions such as learning orientation, goal orientation, change orientation, and risk-taking. Recognizing and accounting for these uncertainties is pivotal for scientists and engineers when they apply theoretical models to practical situations, enabling them to develop more robust predictions and understand the limitations of their models.