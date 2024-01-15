Unraveling the Universe: The Solar System’s Voyage Around the Milky Way

In a revelation that has stirred the scientific community and intrigued the general public, a video has gone viral depicting the solar system’s dynamic motion within the Milky Way. Shared by the social media page Curiosity, the animation shatters the long-held belief that the sun is the stationary center of the planetary revolution, showing instead that our entire solar system—sun included—revolves around the galaxy.

Unveiling the Solar System’s Spiral Voyage

The captivating video portrays the planets in their orbits around the sun, with the entire system on a journey through the galaxy. This movement is far from sluggish; according to the National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA), the solar system travels at a speed exceeding 828,000 kilometers per hour. It takes our solar system approximately 230 million years to complete one galactic orbit, an astronomical journey that challenges the notion of a static solar system.

The Milky Way: Our Galactic Home

The Milky Way, the galaxy that houses our solar system, is a spiral entity featuring a central bulge, four major arms, and several shorter arm segments. Our solar system resides near the Orion arm, located about 28,000 light-years from the galactic center. The galaxy’s vast expanse stretches to roughly 100,000 light-years in diameter.

Discovering Sedna: A Journey Beyond Neptune

Aside from the video that has sparked interest and curiosity, another celestial body that has fascinated astronomers is Sedna, a dwarf planet discovered in 2003. Located in the outermost reaches of the inner solar system, Sedna orbits the sun beyond Neptune. Its surface, revealed through spectroscopy, is a blend of solid ices—water, methane, and nitrogen—with reddish-colored tholins spread across. Sedna’s diameter measures roughly 1,000 km, and its extraordinarily wide orbit stretches to an aphelion located at a staggering 937 astronomical units (AU) away.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of our universe, these discoveries remind us of our place within the vast cosmic expanse, instigating a deeper appreciation for the intricate dynamics of our galactic home.