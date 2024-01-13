en English
Science & Technology

Unraveling the Uniqueness of Fingerprints: A 9News Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Unraveling the Uniqueness of Fingerprints: A 9News Investigation

In a recent segment by 9News, the age-old belief that every fingerprint is unique was brought under the microscope. The segment, providing a deep dive into the world of fingerprint analysis, explores the reliability of this method for personal identification, the challenges it presents, and its applications in various fields, including forensic science and criminal investigations.

The Science Behind Fingerprints

At the heart of the discussion is a study conducted by Columbia University. The study employed an artificial intelligence tool to scrutinize 60,000 fingerprints. The results were intriguing: the AI could determine if prints from different fingers belonged to the same person with an accuracy rate of 75-90%. This finding diverges from traditional methods, which have long-held every fingerprint to be a unique identifier.

AI and Fingerprint Analysis

The AI analyzed fingerprints in a novel way, focusing on the orientation of ridges in the center of a finger. This approach offers a fresh perspective on the analysis of fingerprints, potentially revolutionizing the field of biometrics and forensic science when it comes to generating leads for forensic investigations.

Implications and Future Research

Despite these promising findings, more research is required before the AI tool is ready for implementation in official procedures such as court cases. The question of fingerprint uniqueness remains a hot topic for both the public and professionals in various fields. The study, soon to be published in the journal Science Advances, is likely to fuel more debates and investigations on the subject, paving the way for future advancements in the realm of fingerprint analysis.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

