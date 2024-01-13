en English
Science & Technology

Unraveling the Underwater Mystery: The Melanesian Border Plateau

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Unveiling a mystery shrouded for over a hundred million years, a recent geological study has unraveled the intricate story behind the formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau, a colossal undersea structure nestled in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. This underwater marvel has roots dating back to the Cretaceous period, when colossal volcanic eruptions began to sculpt the landscape of the region.

A Journey through Time and Lava

The plateau’s genesis is a tale of fire and time, a saga that unfolded in four distinct phases spanning millions of years. It all began in the Cretaceous period, around 120 million years ago, when an outpouring of lava formed a plethora of seamounts. This marked the first act in the grand narrative of the plateau’s creation.

Shaping the Plateau: Hotspots and Erosion

The plot thickened between 56 and 33.9 million years ago, as the Earth’s lithosphere passed over the Arago hotspot. This resulted in the birth of additional seamounts and islands. However, these islands were not destined to grace the ocean surface for long. As time marched on, they eroded and sank beneath the waves, adding to the growing complexity of the underwater landscape.

Rekindling the Fire: The Samoa Hotspot

The plateau’s history took a dramatic turn in the Miocene epoch, between 23 and 5 million years ago. The lithosphere once again found itself passing over a hotspot, this time the Samoa hotspot, rekindling volcanic activity in the region. This hotspot continues to play an active role, creating new islands in an ongoing saga of geological creation.

The Current Phase: A Dance of Tectonics

The current and ongoing phase of the plateau’s development is a symphony of geological forces. New volcanic eruptions are emerging due to the deformation of the lithosphere caused by the Pacific plate’s rollback beneath the Tonga trench. This phase adds a new layer to the already complex geological tapestry that is the Melanesian Border Plateau.

This research not only illuminates the plateau’s past but also introduces the term ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures’ to define such geological phenomena. This significant discovery, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, offers a comprehensive understanding of the plateau’s formation, challenging traditional geological perspectives and enriching our knowledge of submarine landform development.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

