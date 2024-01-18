Unraveling the Origins of Multi-Star Systems: Core Fragmentation Holds the Key

In a significant stride towards understanding the cosmos, new findings in the Milky Way have shed light on the formation of multi-star systems. Enigmas of the universe, these systems have long puzzled astronomers due to their complex origins. Now, recent observations made within a star-forming region have unveiled systems composed of quintuple, quadruple, triple, and binary stars. These discoveries suggest that core fragmentation—a process where a single massive core within a star-forming region breaks apart—is the probable catalyst behind the multiplicity of stars.

Advertisment

Core Fragmentation: A Key to Stellar Multiplicity

Core fragmentation refers to the event where a single massive core within a star-forming region disintegrates, engendering the birth of multiple stars. These stars may remain gravitationally bound, resulting in the formation of multi-star systems. This revelation is a monumental step in comprehending stellar multiplicity and affirms theoretical models with empirical evidence.

Echoing Previous Literature

Advertisment

Prior scholarly works, such as the review articles by Duchêne & Kraus (2013) and Offner et al. (2023), and the research by Oliva & Kuiper (2020), have delved into empirical knowledge on stellar multiplicity and the theoretical foundations of multiple star systems. However, the latest observations have elevated our understanding by offering observational proof of the hypothesized origins of stellar multiplicity in high-mass star clusters.

Unveiling the High-Order Multiplicity

High spatial resolution Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observations have exposed a group of gravitationally bound quintuple, quadruple, triple, and binary protostellar systems in the initial stages of formation within a high-mass protocluster. This discovery provides a direct measurement of the multiplicity of high-mass star formation, reinforcing the core fragmentation theory.

The findings from this observation, which have a profound impact on our grasp of high-mass star clusters, have been published in Nature Astronomy. They enrich the existing body of knowledge by presenting observational proof of the origins of stellar multiplicity in high-mass star clusters. The universe, it seems, still has many secrets to unveil, and this discovery is yet another step towards understanding the vast cosmos that surrounds us.