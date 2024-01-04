Unraveling the Mystery of the Nord Stream Seismic Events: A Study

On September 26, 2022, a series of seismic events near the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the western Baltic Sea caught the attention of the global scientific community. Now, a recent study published in The Seismic Record has shed new light on these mysterious occurrences, suggesting they were not single explosive incidents as initially suspected, but rather complex sources akin to underwater volcanoes or gas pipeline eruptions.

Seismic Signals: An Underwater Mystery

These signals, longer in duration and markedly different from those typically expected from a single explosive source, offered a rare opportunity for the research team, including Ross Heyburn from AWE Blacknest, to study the unique characteristics of this type of source. By comparing these seismic events with other nearby incidents, the team was able to determine that their epicenters were indeed in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines, near the seafloor.

A Disruption in the Baltic Sea

Initially, the rupture of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines was suspected to be the result of sabotage involving explosives. However, the lack of clear modulations in the seismic signals, typically seen in underwater explosions, cast doubt on this theory. Instead, the research suggested that the seismic signals were more similar to those of a high-pressure gas rapidly escaping the pipeline, much like an underwater volcano or a venting gas pipeline.

Comparative Analysis: Nord Stream vs Balticconnector

In the quest for further clarity, the researchers compared the seismic magnitudes of the Nord Stream events with a separate incident caused by the underwater rupture of the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Believed to have been caused by a ship’s anchor, the Balticconnector event offered an intriguing contrast. The comparative analysis provided further evidence supporting the theory of a complex source for the Nord Stream seismic events.

The findings from this study have proven pivotal in understanding the unique and long-lasting seismic and infrasound signals from the Nord Stream pipelines. This is the first time that the International Monitoring System (IMS), part of a global network used by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization to detect nuclear and other explosions, has recorded signals from an underwater event associated with a gas pipeline. The insights extracted from this study offer an unprecedented opportunity to study such phenomena in the future and contribute to the body of knowledge in this field.