Unraveling the Mysteries of Air Invasion in Foam: An Experimental Study

In an experimental probe, researchers have explored the immiscible radial displacement flows in a three-dimensional foam confined within a Hele-Shaw cell. This investigation has led to the discernment of three distinct flow regimes of air infiltrating the foam.

Three Regimes of Air Invasion

The first regime, characterized by sluggish fingertip velocities, demonstrated a slow displacement via plug flow. An intriguing aspect of this regime was the proportional relationship that the air injection pressure shared with the power of the fingertip velocity. This relationship adhered to a power law with an exponent of 2/3.

As the air invasion escalated to the second regime, high velocities resulted in displacement within single layers of foam bubbles. This regime witnessed a similar power law as the first. However, the third regime, which came into play at higher air injection pressures, observed the evolution of air fingers through narrow channels. A continuous scaling of air finger width with air injection pressure marked this regime.

Viscous Fingering Instability

This study contributes significantly to our understanding of the interface instabilities occurring when a low viscosity fluid displaces a high viscosity fluid in porous media. This phenomenon, termed as viscous fingering instability, finds relevance in numerous industrial processes, including enhanced oil recovery and air-assisted injection molding.

The displacement processes are further complicated when non-Newtonian fluids, such as liquid-based foam, come into play. Such foams exhibit intricate flow properties, influenced by the viscosity of the liquid and gas phases, interfacial forces, and the energy required to deform interfaces. This study has thrown light on these complex dynamics, adding to our understanding of the same.

Adding to the Knowledge Pool

Past studies on the displacement of liquid foam by gas noted the Saffman-Taylor instability, which results in finger-like gas-foam interfaces. The current study has built on this body of knowledge by offering detailed observations of the different flow regimes, their characteristics, and how they manifest during the displacement process. In essence, it provides a more comprehensive understanding of the interplay between various factors during foam displacement by air.