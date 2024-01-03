en English
Science & Technology

Unraveling the Mysteries of 30 Doradus B: A Cosmic Story of Stellar Explosions

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Unraveling the Mysteries of 30 Doradus B: A Cosmic Story of Stellar Explosions

Astronomers have revealed new insights about the supernova remnant known as 30 Doradus B, or 30 Dor B, situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, 160,000 light-years from Earth. This region, characterized by its intricate and colourful landscape, has been an incubator to star formation over the past 8 to 10 million years. The latest image of 30 Dor B is a vibrant composition made using data from a host of telescopes, combining X-ray, optical, and infrared data to depict the aftermath of stellar explosions.

Unfolding the Stellar Mosaic

X-ray data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, optical data from the Blanco 4-meter telescope, and infrared data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, along with optical data from Hubble in black and white, were used to create a detailed and festive portrayal of 30 Dor B. Wei-An Chen from the National Taiwan University led a team of astronomers who used over two million seconds of Chandra observing time to study the region.

Discovering the Galactic Echoes

The team discovered a faint shell of X-rays extending across 130 light-years, indicating that at least two supernova explosions have occurred in 30 Dor B, with one dating back more than 5,000 years. The presence of a pulsar wind nebula and high-energy shocks hints at a history of multiple massive star collapses.

Decoding Stellar Lifecycles

The research, contributing to the understanding of massive star life cycles and their supernova explosions, was detailed in a paper published in the Astronomical Journal by Wei-An Chen and co-authors from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Academia Sinica and National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan. This discovery not only adds to the cosmic history of 30 Dor B but also contributes to the broader understanding of star formation, evolution, and death in the universe.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

