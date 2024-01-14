en English
Oceania

Unraveling the Multistage Birth Story of an Underwater Superstructure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
The enigmatic Melanesian Border Plateau (MBP) – a colossal geological superstructure embedded beneath the Pacific Ocean – has been the subject of a recent study that unveils its intricate birth story. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that underwater structures such as these owe their origin to singular volcanic events, the research findings suggest that the MBP is the product of a multi-staged, evolutionary process spanning millions of years.

A Geological Journey Through Time

The journey of the MBP began during the Cretaceous period, some 120 million years ago, with a substantial outpouring of lava that gave rise to numerous seamounts. The plateau subsequently traversed the Arago hotspot between 56 million and 33.9 million years ago, leading to the formation of additional seamounts and oceanic islands, which eventually eroded and plunged beneath the ocean surface.

Unearthing Geological Mysteries

The third stage of the MBP’s formation came to pass during the Miocene epoch, from 23 million to 5 million years ago, when the lithosphere encountered another hotspot – the Samoa hotspot. This interaction instigated a reactivation of existing landforms and the birth of new volcanoes. Currently, in the ongoing fourth stage, fresh volcanic eruptions are being witnessed at the plateau, owing to the deformation of the lithosphere by the rollback of the Pacific plate beneath the Tonga trench.

Reshaping Geological Understanding

To encapsulate such multi-stage, large underwater geological formations, researchers have coined the term ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures‘. This novel understanding of the formation of underwater geological features, presented in the Earth and Planetary Science Letters journal, challenges prior assumptions. It adds depth to our understanding of the dynamic processes that have sculpted the Earth’s crust and redefines the narrative of our planet’s geological evolution.

Oceania Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

