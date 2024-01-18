Unraveling the Mechanics of Man-Made Earthquakes: A Groundbreaking Study

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has brought forward substantial insights into the mechanisms behind induced seismicity, often referred to as man-made earthquakes. The phenomenon, linked to activities such as oil and gas extraction, wastewater disposal, and geothermal energy production, has been a growing cause for alarm worldwide. Significant instances of such seismic events, causing public apprehension and notable damage, have been recorded in Basel, Switzerland in 2006 and Pohang, South Korea in 2017.

Research Focus on Fault Roughness

The research, spearheaded by Dr. Lei Wang from the GFZ's Geomechanics and Scientific Drilling section, along with professionals from the University of Oslo, concentrated on the role of fault roughness and stress heterogeneity in instigating such earthquakes. The team carried out innovative laboratory experiments and numerical modeling, observing variations in microseismic activity between rough and smooth laboratory faults under fluid injection, simulating natural geological conditions.

Findings and Implications

The study revealed that rough faults tend to localize stress and exhibit higher slip rates, resulting in more significant seismic events. Detailed insights into the fault slip behavior were gathered using a dense sensor network to monitor acoustic emissions. The results of this research could potentially revolutionize real-time monitoring and possibly prevent large-scale induced seismic events during fluid injections in geological reservoirs.

Safeguarding the Energy Transition

Understanding the dynamics of man-made earthquakes is crucial for public acceptance of underground energy storage and extraction, two vital components of the energy transition. The findings of this study could enhance forecasting techniques and mitigation efforts for such seismic events, thereby contributing to the prevention of man-made earthquakes. Through an in-depth evaluation of the stress state on the fault system, and by identifying fault patches that could be reactivated in the future, this research sheds light on safeguarding against the hazardous implications of such phenomena.