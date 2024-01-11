Unraveling the Geological History of the Melanesian Border Plateau

In a recent revelation, the geological history of the Pacific Ocean’s Melanesian Border Plateau has been unveiled, providing fresh insights into how this undersea feature has evolved over millions of years. The research, conducted by a team led by geoscientist Kevin Konrad from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has shed light on the four distinct phases of volcanic activity that have contributed to the plateau’s formation and growth.

Unearthing the Melanesian Border Plateau

Located east of the Solomon Islands and larger than the Indian state of Gujarat, the Melanesian Border Plateau has been growing since the Cretaceous period. It started forming about 120 million years ago, with a massive flood of basaltic lava that created Robbie Ridge, a significant section of the plateau. Over time, this section drifted over a mantle hotspot, leading to further volcanic activity and the formation of an undersea mountain chain with islands emerging above the ocean surface.

Volcanic Activity and Plateau Transformation

The first transformation of the plateau was attributed to the Rurutu-Arago hotspot beneath French Polynesia. This hotspot triggered volcanic activity, converting the previously flat basaltic plateau into an undersea mountain range with islands protruding above the ocean’s surface. The continuous tectonic movements have led the plateau to different hotspots over millions of years, contributing to its ongoing construction.

The Role of the Samoa Hotspot

The plateau’s journey didn’t end there. Erosion and subsequent movement of the seamount over another hotspot, the Samoa hotspot, shaped the Samoan Islands dating back to around 13 million years ago. This complex geological history underscores the intricate processes that have shaped the oceanic volcanic features we see today.

This discovery not only sheds light on the history of the Melanesian Border Plateau but also provides valuable insights into the evolution of undersea volcanic features and the long-term processes that shape them. As our understanding of these features deepens, so will our ability to predict and understand similar formations in the South Pacific and beyond.