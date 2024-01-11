en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unraveling the Complexity of Quantitative Photoacoustic Tomography: A Mathematical Review

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Unraveling the Complexity of Quantitative Photoacoustic Tomography: A Mathematical Review

Quantitative photoacoustic tomography (QPAT), an innovative medical imaging technique that merges laser pulses and ultrasound detection to create intricate three-dimensional images of biological tissues, is garnering considerable attention in the scientific community. The process involves light-absorbing molecules within tissues absorbing laser pulses, leading to a rise in temperature and the generation of ultrasonic waves. These waves are then measured to form a photoacoustic time series, which serves as the blueprint for reconstructing a 3D tissue image.

Dissecting the Mathematics of QPAT

A recent review by Tanja Tarvainen and Ben Cox delves into the mathematical intricacies of QPAT, laying emphasis on how light propagates and interacts with tissue. The review underscores the importance of mathematical models, such as the radiative transfer equation (RTE), in understanding and improving the QPAT process.

The authors also shed light on the photoacoustic inverse problem. This conundrum involves estimating the concentrations of light-absorbing molecules in tissues. Two approaches are proposed to tackle this issue: direct estimation from the optical energy density data and a two-stage recovery method, which involves the initial recovery of absorption coefficients followed by a spectroscopic inversion.

Challenges in QPAT Implementation

While the promise of QPAT in non-invasive imaging and diagnosis is undeniable, the review does not shy away from addressing the hurdles in its implementation. Among the key challenges are optical scattering, the fluence effect, the heavy computational demands, and uncertainties surrounding parameters.

The effects of optical scattering and the fluence effect are significant factors that impact the accuracy of QPAT. Moreover, the computational demands of QPAT are high, requiring extensive resources for data processing and image reconstruction. In addition, uncertainties in parameters can lead to inaccuracies in the final images.

Towards Clinical Application

Despite the challenges, the authors remain optimistic about the potential of QPAT in clinical application. They believe that with further research and optimization, it will be possible to overcome the computational hurdles and harness the full potential of QPAT for non-invasive imaging and diagnosis.

In conclusion, QPAT is a promising technology that stands at the intersection of physics, mathematics, and medicine. It presents a new frontier in medical imaging, offering the potential for detailed, non-invasive imaging of biological tissues. However, for it to transition from the laboratory to the clinic, the scientific community must solve the computational challenges it presents.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
8 mins ago
Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)
In the realm of biocatalysis, enzymes play a pivotal role. Their ability to catalyze reactions involving two substrates is of paramount importance for industrial applications. However, engineering these enzymes to enhance the acceptance of alternative substrates has proven challenging. A new study focusing on the enzyme E. coli transketolase (TK) has made significant strides in
Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
12 mins ago
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
Google's Game-Changing Innovations in Google Cast Technology
22 mins ago
Google's Game-Changing Innovations in Google Cast Technology
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
11 mins ago
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
12 mins ago
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
AI Challenges Uniqueness of Fingerprints; New Technology Revolutionizes Textile Recycling
12 mins ago
AI Challenges Uniqueness of Fingerprints; New Technology Revolutionizes Textile Recycling
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
7 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
7 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
9 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
9 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
9 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
9 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
10 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
10 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
10 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app