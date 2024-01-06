en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unraveling Bacteria Nutrient Transport Could Boost Antibiotic Development

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
Unraveling Bacteria Nutrient Transport Could Boost Antibiotic Development

Researchers have made a significant leap in understanding the nutrient transport mechanism in gram-negative bacteria, a finding that could open new avenues in antibiotic development. The focus of the study is the Ton system, a complex yet poorly understood component of these bacteria, whose dynamic nature has traditionally impeded structural studies.

Deciphering the Roles of ExbD and TonB

Crucial in the study were the roles and assembly of the proteins ExbD and TonB within the Ton system. Using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, the researchers managed to elucidate the dimeric structure of ExbD’s periplasmic domain. They also identified a minor state that binds to an intrinsically disordered region (IDR) of TonB, triggering a disorder-to-order transition. This multi-state transition, as confirmed by mutagenesis and in vivo assays, is critical for the function of ExbD.

Insights into the Dynamics of ExbD

The study also shed light on the dynamics of ExbD’s periplasmic domain. Through chemical exchange saturation transfer (CEST) experiments, they identified three conformational states of this domain. Strikingly, neither the open nor closed states of ExbD alone could support the function of the system, underlining the importance of ExbD’s conformational exchange in the Ton system’s mechanism.

Implications for Antibiotic Development

The insights into the Ton system could have significant implications for antibiotic development. By targeting this transport system, it could be possible to develop new classes of antibiotics, such as zosurabalpin, that are effective against carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (Crab), a ‘priority 1’ pathogen. These antibiotics could block the LptB2FGC molecular machine, thus preventing the bacteria from developing sepsis and offering hope in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections.

0
Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
Biopharmaceutical titan, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., has announced its ambitious plan to propel the first of its pioneering gene therapy candidates into clinical trials within 2024. The company anticipates having up to five programs in the clinic by the end of 2025, signifying a seismic shift in the medical landscape. Revolutionizing Medicine with Gene Therapy Kriya,
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
US Launches First Lunar Lander in Over 50 Years, Embarking on Historic Moon Mission
15 mins ago
US Launches First Lunar Lander in Over 50 Years, Embarking on Historic Moon Mission
US Returns to Lunar Exploration with Historic Lander Launch
17 mins ago
US Returns to Lunar Exploration with Historic Lander Launch
Route 92 Medical Achieves Milestone with 100th Global Patent for Neurovascular Intervention Products
5 mins ago
Route 92 Medical Achieves Milestone with 100th Global Patent for Neurovascular Intervention Products
Does Aging Really Bring Wisdom? Scientific Research Challenges Common Belief
9 mins ago
Does Aging Really Bring Wisdom? Scientific Research Challenges Common Belief
Vulcan Centaur Launch: A New Era in Lunar Exploration
11 mins ago
Vulcan Centaur Launch: A New Era in Lunar Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
24 seconds
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
40 seconds
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
42 seconds
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
1 min
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
2 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
2 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
3 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
3 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
3 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app