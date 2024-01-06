Unraveling Bacteria Nutrient Transport Could Boost Antibiotic Development

Researchers have made a significant leap in understanding the nutrient transport mechanism in gram-negative bacteria, a finding that could open new avenues in antibiotic development. The focus of the study is the Ton system, a complex yet poorly understood component of these bacteria, whose dynamic nature has traditionally impeded structural studies.

Deciphering the Roles of ExbD and TonB

Crucial in the study were the roles and assembly of the proteins ExbD and TonB within the Ton system. Using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, the researchers managed to elucidate the dimeric structure of ExbD’s periplasmic domain. They also identified a minor state that binds to an intrinsically disordered region (IDR) of TonB, triggering a disorder-to-order transition. This multi-state transition, as confirmed by mutagenesis and in vivo assays, is critical for the function of ExbD.

Insights into the Dynamics of ExbD

The study also shed light on the dynamics of ExbD’s periplasmic domain. Through chemical exchange saturation transfer (CEST) experiments, they identified three conformational states of this domain. Strikingly, neither the open nor closed states of ExbD alone could support the function of the system, underlining the importance of ExbD’s conformational exchange in the Ton system’s mechanism.

Implications for Antibiotic Development

The insights into the Ton system could have significant implications for antibiotic development. By targeting this transport system, it could be possible to develop new classes of antibiotics, such as zosurabalpin, that are effective against carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (Crab), a ‘priority 1’ pathogen. These antibiotics could block the LptB2FGC molecular machine, thus preventing the bacteria from developing sepsis and offering hope in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections.