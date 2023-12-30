en English
Science & Technology

Unraveling 2023: A Year of Dramatic Shifts in Social Media Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST


The social media landscape in 2023 was brimming with drama, innovation, and a fair share of controversy. The year witnessed the closure of Twitter and the dawn of a new platform named ‘X’, led by none other than Elon Musk. The transformation didn’t go smoothly, as it stirred up a host of controversies, including allegations of misinformation, racism, and significant advertising losses.

The Rise of ‘X’ and Controversial Decisions

Despite the backlash, Musk emerged with bold decisions, reinstating banned accounts like that of Alex Jones and proposing a radical evolution of ‘X.’ He envisaged it as an ‘everything app,’ akin to China’s WeChat, an idea still shrouded in uncertainty.

Alternatives Gaining Momentum

In the wake of ‘X’s turbulent start, alternative platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky caught the public’s attention. Bluesky, in particular, saw a significant surge in sign-ups, although it faced its share of development challenges.

Meta’s New Introduction

Meanwhile, Meta introduced Threads, a platform that quickly gained popularity. Threads explored interoperability with other decentralized networks such as Mastodon, indicating a potential future of interconnected social media networks.

Persistent Concerns and Developments

However, amidst these changes, old concerns remained. The impact of social media on mental health continued to be a pressing issue, and the use of cookies for personalized advertising persisted. Furthermore, there was talk of making ‘Threads’ posts available on Mastodon and other platforms using the ActivityPub protocol.

The year 2023 was a whirlwind of new beginnings, endings, and transformations in the social media sphere, pushing users to explore new platforms and adapt to the ever-evolving digital environment.

0
Science & Technology Social Issues




Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

