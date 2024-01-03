en English
Unmasking the Wolf Eel: A Viral Sensation with Unyielding Bite

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
A video that recently went viral, featuring a decapitated wolf eel exhibiting its raw power by biting and crushing a can of Coke, has sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from fascination to fear. The wolf eel, or Atlantic wolffish, is a native inhabitant of the North Atlantic, boasting a formidable jaw and pointed teeth that make it a force to be reckoned with in the marine world.

Unveiling the Power of the Wolf Eel

Renowned for its ability to devour hard-shelled prey such as hermit crabs, sea urchins, and mollusks, the wolf eel presents a spectacle of brute strength in the video. The eel’s capability to crush a metal can is impressive, but it’s important to note that despite the power of its bite, the wolf eel is not venomous. Therefore, a bite from this marine creature is not considered poisonous or fatal to humans.

A Diver’s Perspective

Gray Wilton, a seasoned diver who has had multiple encounters with wolf eels, confirmed that they are not among the most dangerous species for scuba divers. He shared that during his underwater expeditions, he never felt threatened by these creatures. The wolf eel’s intimidating appearance belies its true nature, as it’s not typically aggressive unless provoked.

The Unique Life of Wolf Eels

Wolf eels can grow to an impressive eight feet in length and weigh up to 40 pounds. Their cartilaginous skeletons enable them to bend and fit into small spaces, making them highly adaptable to their environment. One of the most fascinating aspects of the wolf eel is its mating behavior. These marine creatures often pair up with lifelong partners, jointly caring for their eggs over a period of 13 to 16 weeks. The wolf eel’s skin is swathed in a protective layer of slime that functions similarly to the human immune system, protecting them from infections and diseases.

When wolf eels hatch, their vivid orange hue captures the eye, which eventually transforms into shades of brown, gray, or green as they mature. Despite their daunting appearance and formidable bite, wolf eels are a testament to the marvels of marine life and their fascinating adaptations to survive in the underwater world.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

