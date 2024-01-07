en English
Science & Technology

Unlocking Conservation Success: Chester Zoo’s Faecal Endocrinology Pioneers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Unlocking Conservation Success: Chester Zoo’s Faecal Endocrinology Pioneers

Deep within the confines of Chester Zoo, a remarkable story of scientific innovation and conservation is unfolding. Spearheaded by John O’Hanlon and his team, a unique research method known as faecal endocrinology has been the key to unlocking a new frontier in animal conservation. This approach, though unassuming in its nature, has played a pivotal role in the successful Eastern black rhino breeding program, highlighting the often overlooked but critical intersection of science and nature.

Revolution through Research

Originating in the 1980s, faecal endocrinology is the process of extracting and analyzing hormone remnants from animal waste. By examining the hormone levels in faecal samples, researchers can gain critical insights into the reproductive health and stress levels of various species. This knowledge, though gleaned from an unlikely source, has proven invaluable in guiding conservation efforts.

Impacting Conservation: The Case of the Black Rhino

At Chester Zoo, the application of faecal endocrinology has led to unprecedented success in the breeding of the Eastern black rhino – a species teetering on the brink of extinction. Over twelve years, through the analysis of 11,000 samples from across Europe, this scientific endeavor resulted in the birth of 12 black rhinos following an earlier decade devoid of any births. This substantial contribution to the European black rhino population has enabled the reintroduction of five rhinos to Rwanda’s Akagera National Park, where the species had previously become extinct.

Beyond the Rhino: Extending the Reach

The endocrinology lab’s work extends beyond large mammals. Their method has also proved successful for lesser-known endangered species, such as the Lowland anoa and the Goodfellow’s tree-kangaroo. Despite the seemingly unglamorous nature of dealing with animal waste, the team’s work is a testament to the extraordinary ways in which science can contribute to the survival and understanding of various species.

In the quest to conserve our planet’s diverse fauna, Chester Zoo is setting a new standard. Through their pioneering research, they are demonstrating that even in the most unlikely of places, there lies the potential for significant scientific discovery and conservation victories.

Science & Technology Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

