University of Sharjah and Fujairah Research Centre Forge New Research Partnership

In a significant step forward for scientific innovation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the University of Sharjah and the Fujairah Research Centre have entered into a research partnership. This collaboration marks the creation of the ‘Fujairah Chair in Applied Science and Technology’ at the University of Sharjah. The agreement was announced by Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi, the Chancellor of the University, and Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, the Director of the Fujairah Research Centre. This alliance is expected to bolster joint scientific research in areas such as technology, applied sciences, artificial intelligence, and biological and environmental sciences.

Objectives of the Fujairah Chair

The primary focus of the Fujairah Chair is the development of research in applied sciences, technology, and environmental and medical sciences. These are areas deemed crucial for the UAE’s economy to sustainably thrive. The University of Sharjah, already home to over 80 research groups across various research centers, is committed to contributing to community development through robust scientific research.

Fujairah Research Centre’s Role

The Fujairah Research Centre, aligning with the UAE Innovation Strategy, emphasizes applied research for desert and tropical regions. It aims to ensure sustainable economic growth by making judicious use of natural resources. As per the terms of the agreement, the Fujairah Research Centre will provide funding for the Chair and support research activities.

University of Sharjah’s Contribution

The University of Sharjah, on the other hand, will undertake comprehensive studies and provide scientific expertise to address environmental challenges in the UAE. This partnership is reflective of the University’s dedication to fostering scientific research that serves the community and enhances the quality of life.

Both Dr. Al-Nuaimi and Dr. Ridouane expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the importance of national alliances in advancing innovation and meeting key challenges. They underscored the need for such collaborations in the current era of rapid technological advancement, emphasizing the potential of these partnerships to drive the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.