Science & Technology

UNIST Researchers Synthesize Novel Molecule ‘BNBN Anthracene’ to Transform Organic Electronics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
UNIST Researchers Synthesize Novel Molecule 'BNBN Anthracene' to Transform Organic Electronics

A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the field of organic semiconductors by a research group spearheaded by Professor Young S. Park from the Department of Chemistry at UNIST. The team has successfully synthesized and characterized a novel molecule, named “BNBN anthracene”, which is set to pave the way for the evolution of organic electronic devices. The discovery could give a significant boost to the efficiency and functionality of devices based on carbon.

Unlocking New Possibilities in Organic Semiconductors

Organic semiconductors play a vital role in enhancing the movement of electrons and light properties in devices that are carbon-based. The team’s innovative approach involved substituting carbon-carbon (C-C) bonds with boron-nitrogen (B-N) bonds. This alteration is designed to modulate electronic properties without causing a drastic change to the structure.

Introducing BNBN Anthracene

The newly synthesized BNBN anthracene introduces distinct variations in bond lengths and an increased energy gap between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals compared to traditional anthracene. As such, it holds immense potential for applications in organic semiconductors, including organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. The BNBN anthracene showed a remarkably low driving voltage of 3.1-V and higher efficiency in terms of current utilization, energy efficiency, and light emission.

Crystal Structure Analysis and Collaborations

The study also undertook an analysis of the crystal structure of BNBN anthracene through X-ray diffractometry. This analysis confirmed the structural changes brought about by BN bonding, further validating the potential of the molecule. The research involved collaborations with Professor Joonghan Kim’s team from the Catholic University of Korea, Professor Wonyoung Choe’s team from UNIST’s Department of Chemistry, and SFC Co., Ltd. The study was published in Angewande Chemie International Edition and received support from SFC, the National Research Foundation (NRF), and the Ministry of Science and ICT under the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy’s projects.

Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

