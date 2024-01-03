en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Unique Feeding Mechanism in Surgeonfish: A Key to Coral Reef Resilience

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Unique Feeding Mechanism in Surgeonfish: A Key to Coral Reef Resilience

The intricate dance of life underwater reveals yet another marvel. A recent study in Communications Biology has unveiled a unique feeding strategy employed by a species of surgeonfish, Acanthurus leucosternon, to unfasten algae from coral reefs.

Unravelling the Unique Mechanism

Employing high-speed video analysis and comprehensive anatomical studies, researchers observed an intriguing feat. The fish seizes the algae in its jaws and, in a display of sheer physiological ingenuity, pulls it by ventrally rotating both the head and the closed jaws. It’s a novel utilization of the intramandibular joint (IMJ), a feature that may have evolved as an adaptation to the challenging reef habitats with their robust water currents.

Biting Behaviors and Ecosystem Balance

The study underscores that such biting behaviors are paramount to ecosystem functions. They contribute significantly to the resilience of coral reefs, particularly under the looming threat of climate change. While suction feeding is commonplace among fishes, the direct biting to detach prey attached to substrates has been less studied. However, it’s essential in coral reefs, where numerous species feed by biting attached prey.

Implications for Evolution and Reef Health

The unearthing of this unique feeding strategy in Acanthurus leucosternon augments our comprehension of the functional morphology of feeding in surgeonfishes. It may represent a significant evolutionary milestone in coral reef trophodynamics. Furthermore, the findings illuminate the co-evolution of fishes and coral reefs over millions of years. They also underscore the vital role of anatomical adaptations, such as the IMJ, in the success of reef-dwelling species.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology Wildlife
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
38 mins ago
EIB Backs Agria Group's €75m Sunflower Oil Project in Bulgaria with €35m Loan
Securing a €35 million loan agreement with Kristera AD, a subsidiary of Agria Group Holding, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is co-financing the construction of a new sunflower oil processing facility and the procurement of railcars for edible oil transport in northern Bulgaria. This financial endorsement is a fraction of the InvestEU programme, a €372
EIB Backs Agria Group's €75m Sunflower Oil Project in Bulgaria with €35m Loan
New Conservation Easement Protects Vital Wildlife Habitat in Pinedale
2 hours ago
New Conservation Easement Protects Vital Wildlife Habitat in Pinedale
Riga Embraces Sustainable Transport with Electric Buses
2 hours ago
Riga Embraces Sustainable Transport with Electric Buses
Unveiling the Unique Feeding Mechanism of Surgeonfish Acanthurus leucosternon
55 mins ago
Unveiling the Unique Feeding Mechanism of Surgeonfish Acanthurus leucosternon
NASA Seeks Public Input on Mars Landing Technology Project
1 hour ago
NASA Seeks Public Input on Mars Landing Technology Project
Baltic Amber Reveals Ancient Crane Fly Species, Enriches Fossil Record
1 hour ago
Baltic Amber Reveals Ancient Crane Fly Species, Enriches Fossil Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
50 seconds
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
57 seconds
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
Humana Inc. to Announce 4Q23 Financial Results on February 5, 2024
59 seconds
Humana Inc. to Announce 4Q23 Financial Results on February 5, 2024
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
1 min
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
Hera Biotech Acquires Scailyte's Endometriosis Diagnostic Assets: A Leap in Women's Health
1 min
Hera Biotech Acquires Scailyte's Endometriosis Diagnostic Assets: A Leap in Women's Health
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
1 min
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
2 mins
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
2 mins
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
3 mins
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
24 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app