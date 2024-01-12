Unexpected High-Energy Light Signal Detected Outside Galaxy by NASA’s Fermi Telescope

While scanning the cosmic stage with NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, astronomers have stumbled upon an unexpected gamma-ray ‘signal’ in the celestial playground outside our galaxy. The signal, stronger and in a different location than anticipated, shares a curious resemblance with a feature associated with high-energy cosmic particles, first detected by the Pierre Auger Observatory in 2017.

Finding the Unexpected

Presented by cosmologist Alexander Kashlinsky at the American Astronomical Society meeting, the discovery emerged from an intricate analysis of 13 years’ worth of telescope data. The gamma-ray signal, exceptionally more robust than anticipated, appeared in the southern sky, distinctly separate from the cosmic microwave background (CMB) – the oldest known light in the universe, a remnant from the Big Bang.

Connecting the Cosmic Dots

Researchers speculate a probable association between this gamma-ray signal and ultra-high-energy particles, suggesting they might share a common, yet unidentified, source. The magnitude of the gamma-ray signal was ten times greater than what our solar system’s motion relative to the CMB would predict, adding another layer of intrigue to this cosmic conundrum.

A New Perspective on the Cosmos

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, was initially intended to explore a gamma-ray feature related to the CMB. However, the serendipitous discovery of the gamma-ray dipole in the southern sky might provide a fresh perspective on the early universe’s physical processes, possibly dating back to less than a trillionth of a second after the Big Bang. This discovery could potentially reshape our understanding of cosmic events and the origins of gamma rays and ultra-high-energy particles.

As astronomers continue their quest for knowledge, the mystery of the gamma-ray signal outside our galaxy remains, offering tantalizing possibilities for further exploration and discovery in the grand cosmic theatre.