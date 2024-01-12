en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unexpected High-Energy Light Signal Detected Outside Galaxy by NASA’s Fermi Telescope

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Unexpected High-Energy Light Signal Detected Outside Galaxy by NASA’s Fermi Telescope

While scanning the cosmic stage with NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, astronomers have stumbled upon an unexpected gamma-ray ‘signal’ in the celestial playground outside our galaxy. The signal, stronger and in a different location than anticipated, shares a curious resemblance with a feature associated with high-energy cosmic particles, first detected by the Pierre Auger Observatory in 2017.

Finding the Unexpected

Presented by cosmologist Alexander Kashlinsky at the American Astronomical Society meeting, the discovery emerged from an intricate analysis of 13 years’ worth of telescope data. The gamma-ray signal, exceptionally more robust than anticipated, appeared in the southern sky, distinctly separate from the cosmic microwave background (CMB) – the oldest known light in the universe, a remnant from the Big Bang.

Connecting the Cosmic Dots

Researchers speculate a probable association between this gamma-ray signal and ultra-high-energy particles, suggesting they might share a common, yet unidentified, source. The magnitude of the gamma-ray signal was ten times greater than what our solar system’s motion relative to the CMB would predict, adding another layer of intrigue to this cosmic conundrum.

A New Perspective on the Cosmos

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, was initially intended to explore a gamma-ray feature related to the CMB. However, the serendipitous discovery of the gamma-ray dipole in the southern sky might provide a fresh perspective on the early universe’s physical processes, possibly dating back to less than a trillionth of a second after the Big Bang. This discovery could potentially reshape our understanding of cosmic events and the origins of gamma rays and ultra-high-energy particles.

As astronomers continue their quest for knowledge, the mystery of the gamma-ray signal outside our galaxy remains, offering tantalizing possibilities for further exploration and discovery in the grand cosmic theatre.

0
Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
29 mins ago
Defying Gravity and Diversity: Challenges in Oceanic Research
Imagine an environment where the force of gravity becomes an unpredictable player. This is the reality for scientists conducting research in the stormy Labrador Sea, a reality that offers unique challenges and insights into the fascinating world of oceanic research. This article explores the experiences of one such scientist, who spent time aboard a research
Defying Gravity and Diversity: Challenges in Oceanic Research
Cicada's Ancient Silence: The Evolution of a Distinctive Buzz
1 hour ago
Cicada's Ancient Silence: The Evolution of a Distinctive Buzz
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
2 hours ago
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
1 hour ago
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Groundbreaking Study: Ultra-Short Pulses at GHz Rates Using Graphene-Coated Microcavity
1 hour ago
Groundbreaking Study: Ultra-Short Pulses at GHz Rates Using Graphene-Coated Microcavity
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
1 hour ago
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
2 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
4 mins
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
6 mins
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
7 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
9 mins
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
11 mins
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
16 mins
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
16 mins
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
23 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
42 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app