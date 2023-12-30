en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Unearthing Astrology: Aruna Dismont’s Journey from Skepticism to Acceptance

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:02 am EST
Unearthing Astrology: Aruna Dismont’s Journey from Skepticism to Acceptance

In a world where science often takes precedence, the art of astrology, frequently dismissed as pseudoscience, finds an unlikely advocate in Aruna Dismont. Her journey, from skepticism to acceptance, underscores the depth and complexity of astrology beyond the simplistic zodiac forecasts that permeate pop culture.

Unmasking the Real Astrology

Like many, Aruna initially approached astrology with doubt. However, her perspective shifted when she began delving deeper into the practice, particularly when a moon sign reading eerily reflected personal traits known only to her. She discovered that astrology was not mere fortune-telling but an intricate science of observable patterns related to various aspects of life, including emotions, relationships, and personal challenges. Today, she operates between a hobbyist and a novice professional, offering insights to those seeking guidance.

Astrology: A Tapestry of Signs, Planets, and Houses

Astrologers use the positions of celestial bodies to predict events. Yet Aruna emphasizes that astrology is more than just horoscopes. It involves a nuanced understanding of signs, planets, and houses, the latter representing different areas of life energy manifestation. For example, the twelfth house is associated with the subconscious, influencing dreams, creativity, and escapism.

Contrary to the simplistic notion of being characterized by a single zodiac sign, Aruna explains that each individual’s astrological chart is unique, with every sign and planet present. Astrology also boasts specialized branches like electional astrology for choosing auspicious times, horary astrology for answering questions, and synastry astrology for assessing romantic compatibility.

Astrology Beyond Individuals

Interestingly, Aruna argues that astrology is not confined to individuals. It can be applied to entities like businesses and even countries, provided there is a definable point in time for chart creation. She cites the United States’ Pluto Return and the overturning of a landmark abortion case as examples of astrology’s potential to chart a nation’s trajectory. Reflecting her commitment to this ancient practice, Aruna hopes to create a similar astrological chart for Bermuda, using key historical dates to interpret the island’s energies and path.

0
Bermuda Science & Technology Society
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Bermuda Junior Squash Championships: Young Talents Shine Bright

By Salman Khan

Yushae DeSilva-Andrade: On the Verge of a Second Paralympic Appearance

By Salman Khan

Health Minister Donates Blood, Urges Others to Do the Same

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda's Home Affairs Minister Defends Special Development Order, Emp ...
@Bermuda · 10 hours
Bermuda's Home Affairs Minister Defends Special Development Order, Emp ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Power Line Incident Disrupts Hamilton Commute

By Rizwan Shah

Unexpected Power Line Incident Disrupts Hamilton Commute
Bermuda Eyes Full Caricom Membership to Amplify International Presence

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Eyes Full Caricom Membership to Amplify International Presence
Bermuda’s Economic Prospects Brighten as S&P and Moody’s Affirm Stable Credit Ratings

By Saboor Bayat

Bermuda's Economic Prospects Brighten as S&P and Moody's Affirm Stable Credit Ratings
Bermuda Charity Expands Services, Fostering Self-Reliance Among Families in Poverty

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Charity Expands Services, Fostering Self-Reliance Among Families in Poverty
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
50 seconds
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
1 min
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
3 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
5 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
6 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
7 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
7 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
9 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
9 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app