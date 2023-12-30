Unearthing Astrology: Aruna Dismont’s Journey from Skepticism to Acceptance

In a world where science often takes precedence, the art of astrology, frequently dismissed as pseudoscience, finds an unlikely advocate in Aruna Dismont. Her journey, from skepticism to acceptance, underscores the depth and complexity of astrology beyond the simplistic zodiac forecasts that permeate pop culture.

Unmasking the Real Astrology

Like many, Aruna initially approached astrology with doubt. However, her perspective shifted when she began delving deeper into the practice, particularly when a moon sign reading eerily reflected personal traits known only to her. She discovered that astrology was not mere fortune-telling but an intricate science of observable patterns related to various aspects of life, including emotions, relationships, and personal challenges. Today, she operates between a hobbyist and a novice professional, offering insights to those seeking guidance.

Astrology: A Tapestry of Signs, Planets, and Houses

Astrologers use the positions of celestial bodies to predict events. Yet Aruna emphasizes that astrology is more than just horoscopes. It involves a nuanced understanding of signs, planets, and houses, the latter representing different areas of life energy manifestation. For example, the twelfth house is associated with the subconscious, influencing dreams, creativity, and escapism.

Contrary to the simplistic notion of being characterized by a single zodiac sign, Aruna explains that each individual’s astrological chart is unique, with every sign and planet present. Astrology also boasts specialized branches like electional astrology for choosing auspicious times, horary astrology for answering questions, and synastry astrology for assessing romantic compatibility.

Astrology Beyond Individuals

Interestingly, Aruna argues that astrology is not confined to individuals. It can be applied to entities like businesses and even countries, provided there is a definable point in time for chart creation. She cites the United States’ Pluto Return and the overturning of a landmark abortion case as examples of astrology’s potential to chart a nation’s trajectory. Reflecting her commitment to this ancient practice, Aruna hopes to create a similar astrological chart for Bermuda, using key historical dates to interpret the island’s energies and path.